Lancaster County reports additional COVID death, 120 new cases

A fourth Lancaster County resident has died of COVID-19 in the span of 48 hours, according to health officials.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced Wednesday that a man in his 80s who was living in a long-term care facility has died of the disease. He had been fully vaccinated, according to a spokeswoman.

This death followed on the heels of three others announced Wednesday. In total, 248 residents of Lancaster County have died of COVID-19 during the pandemic.

With 120 lab-confirmed cases announced Wednesday, the county has seen its first back-to-back days with triple-digit COVID diagnoses since late January.

Lincoln hospitals were caring for 69 COVID-positive patients as of Wednesday afternoon, with 47 from Lancaster County.

Of Lancaster County residents 16 and older, 68.8% are fully vaccinated, according to the health department.