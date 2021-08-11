 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lancaster County reports additional COVID death, 120 new cases
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

Lancaster County reports additional COVID death, 120 new cases

  • 0

A fourth Lancaster County resident has died of COVID-19 in the span of 48 hours, according to health officials.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced Wednesday that a man in his 80s who was living in a long-term care facility has died of the disease. He had been fully vaccinated, according to a spokeswoman.

This death followed on the heels of three others announced Wednesday. In total, 248 residents of Lancaster County have died of COVID-19 during the pandemic.

TestNebraska operator opens COVID-19 test sites in Lincoln, Omaha

With 120 lab-confirmed cases announced Wednesday, the county has seen its first back-to-back days with triple-digit COVID diagnoses since late January.

Lincoln hospitals were caring for 69 COVID-positive patients as of Wednesday afternoon, with 47 from Lancaster County.

Of Lancaster County residents 16 and older, 68.8% are fully vaccinated, according to the health department.

Senators urge Ricketts to reinstate daily COVID-19 dashboard
Days ahead of Garth Brooks concert, COVID-19 has Lincoln doctors 'scared, defeated and desperate'
Parents, students fill LPS boardroom to oppose mask mandate for younger students
Coronavirus logo 2020
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Booker sees GOP police defund measure as gift

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News