Lancaster County reports additional COVID death, 120 new cases

A fourth Lancaster County resident has died of COVID-19 in the span of 48 hours, according to health officials.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced Wednesday that a man in his 80s who was living in a long-term care facility has died of the disease. He had been fully vaccinated, according to a spokeswoman.
This death followed on the heels of three others announced Wednesday. In total, 248 residents of Lancaster County have died of COVID-19 during the pandemic.
With 120 lab-confirmed cases announced Wednesday, the county has seen its first back-to-back days with triple-digit COVID diagnoses since late January.
Lincoln hospitals were caring for 69 COVID-positive patients as of Wednesday afternoon, with 47 from Lancaster County.
Of Lancaster County residents 16 and older, 68.8% are fully vaccinated, according to the health department.
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Logan (12) and Bailey Brooks (9) pose for their mother to take a photo during the 60th annual National Wilber Czech Festival on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Downtown. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD
Top Journal Star photos for August
Duane Humlicek plays in the Accordion Jamboree during the 60th annual National Wilber Czech Festival on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at T.J. Sokol. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD
Top Journal Star photos for August
Fans cheer during the Lancaster Fair Limited Weld Demolition Derby on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Lancaster Event Center. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD
Top Journal Star photos for August
Jerrod Anderson (26) gets pushed onto Judge Haitin Bartek (33X) during the Lancaster Fair 90's & Newer Demolition Derby on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Lancaster Event Center. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD
Top Journal Star photos for August
Members of the audience raise placards during public comments on draft No. 2 of proposed health education standards in front of the State Board of Education on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at the Nebraska Innovation Campus. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for August
Hickman baseball players celebrate the win against Alliance in the Class B American Legion state championship game, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for August
Lied Place Residences on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for August
Hundreds of members of the Yezidi community and local supporters cross the top of the dam on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Holmes Lake Park. Members of the Yezidi community gathered to remember and honor the victims of the August 2014 genocide. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for August
Blooming anemones attract a bumblebee at the Sunken Gardens on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for August
What three-year-old Alice Donica of Milford lacked in time, she made up with a stylish dismount during the Mutton Bustin' event on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at the Seward County Fair. Over 60 children competed for a belt buckle for the longest time spent on sheep. Skylar Otey, 7, of Seward won the buckle with a time of 10.6 seconds. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for August
A Lincoln Police officer inspects a car involved in a Monday night shooting at the Edgewood Shopping Center, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for August
Lauren Stivrins (center) watches campers do ice breakers during the Youth Volleyball Camp on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Kinetic Sports Complex. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.