Lancaster County reports 59th COVID-19 death
Lancaster County reports 59th COVID-19 death

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported its 59th coronavirus death Sunday, as well as 408 new cases.

In a news release, the Health Department said the person who died was a man in his 70s.

The new cases, which set a single-day record for the county, pushed the community total to 12,875 total cases. Of those, 4,673 have recovered.

For the week ending Saturday, there were 1,700 total cases confirmed in the county, up from 1,200 the prior week. The positivity rate for the past week was 29.3%, up from the previous week's rate of 25%. Both weekly totals are pandemic highs.

The state's total number of COVID-19 cases was 96,834 as of Saturday evening. The number of deaths in the state linked to the disease is 779.

In the month of October, the state recorded 174 COVID-19 deaths. Through the first two weeks of November, there have been 127 deaths in the state.

See the top stories on coronavirus in Lincoln and Nebraska since the pandemic first affected the area in March.

So far, 376 employees have asked for some kind of accommodations from LPS, including requests to work remotely, take leave or modify their work spaces with plexiglass barriers or additional PPE.

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

Husker News