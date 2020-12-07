Lancaster County reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths; total now at 98

Five more Lancaster County residents have died of COVID-19, and 204 more residents have contracted the coronavirus, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The deceased were identified as a woman in her 50s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 70s, who were all hospitalized, as well as two women who had been in long-term care facilities. Those women were in their 80s and 90s, respectively.

To date, 98 county residents have died of the coronavirus, and 18,820 cases have been confirmed so far, according to the department's COVID-19 data dashboard.

Health Department Director Pat Lopez said the virus continues to hit local long-term care facilities hard with 249 nursing home residents testing positive for COVID-19 in the last three weeks.

One of every three COVID-19 deaths in Lancaster County since Nov. 15 has come at a long-term care facility, according to the Health Department.

The department continues to work with those facilities on infection controls, but the uncontrolled COVID-19 spread in the community puts the staff of these facilities at risk of unknowingly carrying the virus inside, Lopez has said.

Last week, the county recorded its highest test positivity rate of the pandemic at 33.9%, Lopez said.