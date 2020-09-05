 Skip to main content
Lancaster County reports 48 new Covid-19 cases
Lancaster County ended the week with 465 positive COVID-19 cases, the highest weekly number reported since the pandemic began in March.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 48 new lab-confirmed cases on Saturday, which brings the community total to 4,445 cases. The death toll remained at 20.

The risk dial, is at level orange, which indicates a high risk of the virus spreading. Residents are advised to follow these recommendations: 

  • Limit activities outside the home, unless for work, school, medical care, or food. 
  • Work from home when possible. 
  • Stay at least six feet from anyone outside the home. 
  • Face masks should be worn by those over two-years-old when indoors and when unable to physical distance. 
  • Avoid large gatherings. 
  • Attend small gatherings and events only with modifications such as physical distancing, face masks, etc. 
  • Follow CDC travel guidelines at cdc.gov

The statewide total for cases increased by 144 new cases to 35,805. The death total remained at 404. 

