Lancaster County reports 36 new COVID cases Wednesday

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, a day after the risk dial was improved to the lowest yellow setting.

The new cases bring the county's total number to 30,580.

There were no COVID-related deaths reported locally on Wednesday. That total remains at 232. There are 37 COVID patients hospitalized in Lincoln, including 19 from Lancaster County.

Pinnacle Bank Arena will host large-scale vaccination clinics for first and second doses on Friday and Saturday. In addition, Gateway Mall will host first-dose drive-thru clinics at the garage of the former Sears department store on Wednesday and Saturday.

To schedule an appointment, log onto COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.

