Lancaster County reports 36 new COVID cases Wednesday
Lancaster County reports 36 new COVID cases Wednesday

CDC Says Disinfecting Surfaces to Prevent COVID-19 Is Often for Show. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday that the risk of transmitting COVID-19 through surfaces is low. Chief of the Waterborne Disease Prevention Branch Vincent Hill said while the risk is small, it is elevated on hard, indoor surfaces. Putting on a show … may be used to give people a [false] sense of security that they are being protected from the virus, CDC’s Vincent Hill, via phone briefing. Hill advised that cleaning should be focused on high-contact areas such as doorknobs and light switches. The CDC also added that while cleaning surfaces is a good practice, it is not the most important way to reduce risks

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, a day after the risk dial was improved to the lowest yellow setting.

The new cases bring the county's total number to 30,580.

There were no COVID-related deaths reported locally on Wednesday. That total remains at 232. There are 37 COVID patients hospitalized in Lincoln, including 19 from Lancaster County.

Pinnacle Bank Arena will host large-scale vaccination clinics for first and second doses on Friday and Saturday. In addition, Gateway Mall will host first-dose drive-thru clinics at the garage of the former Sears department store on Wednesday and Saturday.

To schedule an appointment, log onto COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.

