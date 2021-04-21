Lancaster County reports 36 new COVID cases Wednesday

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, a day after the risk dial was improved to the lowest yellow setting.
The new cases bring the county's total number to 30,580.
There were no COVID-related deaths reported locally on Wednesday. That total remains at 232. There are 37 COVID patients hospitalized in Lincoln, including 19 from Lancaster County.
Group sizes no longer will be limited at Lincoln restaurants and bars, and youth sports attendance restrictions lifted
Pinnacle Bank Arena will host large-scale vaccination clinics for first and second doses on Friday and Saturday. In addition, Gateway Mall will host first-dose drive-thru clinics at the garage of the former Sears department store on Wednesday and Saturday.
To schedule an appointment, log onto COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.