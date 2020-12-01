 Skip to main content
Lancaster County reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday
Lancaster County reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday

Three more Lancaster County residents died of COVID-19, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced Tuesday.

Those who died were a man in his 60s, who was hospitalized, and two women in their 80s -- one hospitalized, the other in a long-term care facility. Their deaths bring the county's total during the pandemic to 82.

The addition of 334 lab-confirmed cases increased Lancaster County's total to 17,155.

Hospitalizations dipped Tuesday, falling from 177 on Monday to 163. Of those patients, 89 live in Lancaster County, and 74 live elsewhere. Fourteen are on ventilators.

For the first three days of the week, the county's positivity rate jumped to 37.5% from 29.9% the previous week.

