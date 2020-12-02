 Skip to main content
Lancaster County reports 3 additional COVID-19 deaths
Local health officials reported three more coronavirus-linked deaths on Wednesday, pushing this week's death toll in Lancaster County alone to 12.

Of the 85 reported deaths locally since the first case was reported in Lancaster County in February, 14% have come this week. At least five of those whose deaths were confirmed this week lived in long-term care facilities.

Those deaths announced Wednesday included a man in his 60s and a man and woman in their 90s, according to a news release.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 298 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday afternoon, pushing the local total to 17,453.

Ricketts may consider economic assistance for Nebraskans if Congress fails to act

Although the number of new cases has slowed from peaks over recent weeks, the positivity rate for test results returned since Sunday stands at 37.4%, the highest mark to date.

There are now 98 residents of Lancaster County hospitalized in Lincoln with COVID-19, and 167 total coronavirus patients.

It took until now for Nebraska to hit 1,000 COVID deaths; how long until 2,000?

Coronavirus logo 2020 with mask
