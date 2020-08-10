You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lancaster County reports 24 new cases of COVID-19
View Comments
editor's pick

Lancaster County reports 24 new cases of COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
Photo 1

This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S.

 TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE

Lancaster County had 24 new positive COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total to 3,337 and continuing a decline in positive cases, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said.

The number of deaths in Lancaster County remains at 17.

The total number of cases reported for the week ending Saturday was 207, marking the lowest week since the week ending July 4. Cases have dropped off steeply in recent weeks after Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird mandated masks in public places.

City charges Madsen's for defying closure order

The number of people who have recovered from the virus increased from 1,406 to 1,436. Seventeen people were hospitalized, including eight from Lancaster County and nine from other communities. Two of the Lancaster County patients are on ventilators.

The positivity rate in Lancaster County dropped from 6.8% to 6.7%, compared with the state’s, which went from 9.5% to 9.4%. Nationally, the positivity rate declined from 9.6% to 9%.

Statewide, the Department of Health and Human Services reported 264 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 28,696. The state has had 348 deaths as of Monday evening.

Lancaster County on pace for best week in fight against coronavirus since July 4
One of strongest Nebraska football players in history battling COVID-19 in Lincoln hospital

Milestones in Lincoln and Nebraska's coronavirus fight

See the top stories on coronavirus in Lincoln and Nebraska since the pandemic first affected the area in March.

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable
Regional Government
editor's pick

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable

  • Associated Press
  • Updated

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are taking the lead on the coalition. The letter is also signed by attorneys general in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Protests over George Floyd's death continue outside state Capitol on Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News