Lancaster County reports 24 new cases of COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lancaster County had 24 new positive COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total to 3,337 and continuing a decline in positive cases, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said.

The number of deaths in Lancaster County remains at 17.

The total number of cases reported for the week ending Saturday was 207, marking the lowest week since the week ending July 4. Cases have dropped off steeply in recent weeks after Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird mandated masks in public places.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus increased from 1,406 to 1,436. Seventeen people were hospitalized, including eight from Lancaster County and nine from other communities. Two of the Lancaster County patients are on ventilators.

The positivity rate in Lancaster County dropped from 6.8% to 6.7%, compared with the state’s, which went from 9.5% to 9.4%. Nationally, the positivity rate declined from 9.6% to 9%.

Statewide, the Department of Health and Human Services reported 264 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 28,696. The state has had 348 deaths as of Monday evening.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.