Lancaster County reports 216 new coronavirus cases; no new deaths
Lancaster County reports 216 new coronavirus cases; no new deaths

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department confirmed 216 new coronavirus cases Saturday, increasing the community total to 16,341.

For the week ending Saturday, there were 1,800 new cases reported, with a weekly positivity rate of 29.8%. The numbers for the prior week were similar: 1,900 cases, with a positivity rate of 27.3%.

More cases could still be added to the weekly total when the county releases its data Sunday.

There have been 5,119 confirmed recoveries and 73 deaths in the county.

Statewide, there have been 124,066 total cases and 984 deaths linked to the disease, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Reach the writer at nsaenz@journalstar.com or 402-473-7223.

