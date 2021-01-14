 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lancaster County reports 1 COVID-19 death, 177 new cases
View Comments
editor's pick

Lancaster County reports 1 COVID-19 death, 177 new cases

{{featured_button_text}}

An additional Lancaster County resident has died of coronavirus and 177 new residents have contracted the virus, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported Thursday. 

Health Department staff in a news release identified the deceased as a man in his 50s who was hospitalized. 

Nebraska pushing people 65-plus up on vaccination priority list

To date, 178 Lancaster County residents have died of coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic. 

The Health Department has confirmed a total of 24,882 COVID-19 cases so far and documented 8,464 recoveries. 

Lincoln hospitals on Thursday had 101 COVID-19 patients in their care. Of those, 66 are Lancaster County residents, and nine were on ventilators. 

Local coronavirus restrictions extended two weeks as Lancaster County risk dial remains in red
2 more dead of COVID-19 in Lancaster County
Coronavirus logo 2020

 

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

More Than Numbers: Nebraskans lost to COVID

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News