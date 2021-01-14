Lancaster County reports 1 COVID-19 death, 177 new cases

An additional Lancaster County resident has died of coronavirus and 177 new residents have contracted the virus, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported Thursday.

Health Department staff in a news release identified the deceased as a man in his 50s who was hospitalized.

To date, 178 Lancaster County residents have died of coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Health Department has confirmed a total of 24,882 COVID-19 cases so far and documented 8,464 recoveries.

Lincoln hospitals on Thursday had 101 COVID-19 patients in their care. Of those, 66 are Lancaster County residents, and nine were on ventilators.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.