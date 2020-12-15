 Skip to main content
Lancaster County records 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 190 new cases
Five more Lancaster County residents have died of COVID-19 and 190 new residents have contracted the virus, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported Tuesday. 

Health officials identified the latest residents to die of the virus as a man in his 80s, a man and woman in their 70s, and a man in his 60s, who were all hospitalized, and a woman in her 60s who lived in a long-term care facility. 

Their deaths raised the local pandemic death toll to 126, while overall confirmed cases climbed to 20,314, the Health Department reported. 

Overall COVID-19 hospitalizations locally fell on Tuesday to 105, including 63 county residents and 14 who were on ventilators.

Coronavirus logo 2020

