Lancaster County records 28 new cases of COVID-19

Lincoln reported 28 lab-confirmed coronavirus cases Sunday, pushing the total number of cases in the county to 1,866, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said in a news release.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in the community remains at 13, and 623 people have recovered from the disease.

For the week ending Saturday, 169 cases were reported in Lancaster County, nearly doubling the previous week's total and the highest number of cases in a single week since late May. The percentage of positive tests was 6.9% last week, which is also the highest number since late May.

A staff member at the Lincoln Correctional Center has also tested positive, Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Director Scott Frakes said in a news release Sunday. That brings the total number of staff members who have contracted the disease to 21 in the state's prison system. All staff members, except the employee in the most recent case, have recovered.

The Douglas County Health Department reported 86 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the county's total number to 7,579. One new death was also reported in the Omaha area, a man in his 70s, raising the total number of deaths in the county to 94.

