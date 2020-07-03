Lancaster County records 25 new cases of COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced 25 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The new cases brought Lancaster County's total count to 1,791. The number of deaths in the county remains at 13.

The Douglas County Health Department reported 56 new cases, raising that county's total to 7,386. One new death was reported, a man in his 60s. That brought the total number of deaths in the county to 93.

Statewide, there were 19,660 cases and 284 deaths as of Friday evening, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Officials encourage those experiencing symptoms to get tested. Registration is available to all Nebraskans through TestNebraska.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.