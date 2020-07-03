You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lancaster County records 25 new cases of COVID-19
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Lancaster County records 25 new cases of COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced 25 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday. 

The new cases brought Lancaster County's total count to 1,791. The number of deaths in the county remains at 13. 

Bryan says hospitalized COVID-19 patients are younger than people might think

The Douglas County Health Department reported 56 new cases, raising that county's total to 7,386. One new death was reported, a man in his 60s. That brought the total number of deaths in the county to 93.

Statewide, there were 19,660 cases and 284 deaths as of Friday evening, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Officials encourage those experiencing symptoms to get tested. Registration is available to all Nebraskans through TestNebraska.com.

Lincoln health officials worried about more fireworks injuries
Initial unemployment claims tick up again in Nebraska
Bryan doctor sees concerning COVID-19 signs in Lincoln
Coronavirus Nebraska logo 2020
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Protests over George Floyd's death continue outside state Capitol on Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News