Lancaster County health department reports second and third flu deaths of season

Two additional deaths have been reported in Lancaster County as a result of the flu, according to a news release from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The health department said both people were in their 60s and the deaths mark the second and third flu-related deaths of the season for the county.

The department said flu activity remains high in the area, and while influenza B is predominant nationally, influenza A has been more common locally. In Lancaster County, there have been 46 confirmed cases of influenza B (up from 36 the week prior) and 120 confirmed cases of influenza A (up from 87 the week prior).

Adults (20-64 years old) account for 40% of flu cases, while the percent of cases in those 65 and older is at 12%, which has been gradually rising.

Also on Friday, health officials in Omaha confirmed that two children have died of complications from influenza this flu season.

The Douglas County Health Department said in a news release that both deaths were in people under 18. The pediatric deaths follow the department's report earlier this week that two flu-related adult deaths in people over 65 years have been reported in Douglas County.

