Lancaster County health department reports flu death

Another person has died in Lancaster County as a result of the flu, according to a news release from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The health department said the person was more than 60 years old. It's the second flu-related death in the county in the past two weeks — a 9-year-old Kansas girl who was visiting family died at a Lincoln hospital on Dec. 22. That case won't officially count toward Lancaster County's flu deaths for the season, though, because the girl did not live in the county.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The health department said flu activity remains high overall in the area, with both influenza A and influenza B viruses circulating locally. For the week ending Dec. 28, 87 cases of influenza A and 36 cases of influenza B have been confirmed.

The number of people testing positive in Lancaster County for influenza increased to 28.2%, up from 20% the previous week. Provider-patient visits for flu-like illness also increased, climbing to 5.8% of total patient visits from 3.9% the previous week. The percentage of local hospital admissions for flu-like illness was 28.3%, a jump from 17% the previous week.

Flu activity data for Lancaster County schools was unavailable because of winter break.

Flu activity also continues to increase nationally, with at least 6.4 million flu illnesses being reported, along with 55,000 hospitalizations and 2,900 deaths.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 2