The Lancaster County Republican Party went on the offensive Monday, condemning vandalism at a Republican event Saturday night and what they argue was the suppression of free speech at a recent Lancaster County Board meeting.

Demonstrators gathered outside the party’s Lincoln-Reagan dinner Saturday at Suite One Eleven in the Clocktower shopping center where Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk was the featured speaker — a common occurrence in other cities where Kirk has spoken.

Later, party leaders found an expletive against Nazis spray-painted in black on the front of the building. Surveillance video shared by the party showed two hooded people coming to the venue at night, peering inside, then spray-painting on the front of the building.

“We believe in peaceful protest and that open dialogue is a critical component of a healthy Republic, but we stand firmly against any attempt to silence opposing views through violent means,” said Lancaster County GOP Chairman Samuel Lyon. “The act of vandalism and destruction of property is a clear violation of the law and must be condemned.”

The vandalism was reported to police, and a spokesman said it caused $150 damage. No one has been cited.

Lyon said party headquarters have twice been hit by vandals, once last summer when a brick was thrown through the window and two weeks ago, when someone defecated in the entryway.

Lyon and other party leaders also reiterated their criticism of a County Board meeting last week, where Matt Schulte, the newest board member, brought a proposed resolution forward to end the county’s emergency declaration enacted at the start of the pandemic.

Lyon and several other people appeared to speak on the issue, but didn’t get to do so because Schulte’s motion was not seconded. Board Chairman Christa Yoakum said the board’s long-standing policy is to allow comment on an agenda item after there’s been a motion and second.

The board’s rules don't allow the public to speak during the public comment period at the end of the meeting on items that have been on the agenda. This meant the speakers couldn’t talk about the emergency declaration last week.

Lyon and others plan to come to Tuesday’s County Board meeting to argue that the emergency declaration be ended now, and he expects they’ll be able to address it during the public comment period since it’s not on the agenda.

Still, Republican party officials said the board used parliamentary procedure to suppress public comment last week.

“If the people do not have an opportunity to speak, then what is the point of an open meetings act?” said Nebraska Republican Party Chairman Eric Underwood.

Lyon said they plan to seek an amendment to LB637, a bill introduced by Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston that would require public bodies to allow public comment at every meeting. The proposed amendment would prohibit public bodies from limiting what the public can speak about.

Other County Board members have said they expect the emergency health declaration will be lifted in May, when the federal government does. Health Department officials have said they are waiting for details about how the end of the federal declaration will affect local governments, including their access to vaccines and COVID-19 tests, as well as getting federal relief and stimulus payments.

Lyon said the local declarations should have ended when the state ended its emergency declaration in June.

“Ending it when it’s time to end it restores public trust,” he said.