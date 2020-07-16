You are the owner of this article.
Lancaster County elections filing deadline approaches
Lancaster County elections filing deadline approaches

Election logo 2020

The filing deadline to run for election to Educational Service Units and village boards in Lancaster County is Aug. 3, according to Election Commissioner David Shively. 

This deadline only applies to non-incumbents not on the May primary ballot. The races are Educational Service Unit 4-District 6, Unit 5-District 6 and Unit 6-District 4, as well as the village boards for Bennet, Davey, Denton, Firth, Hallam, Malcolm, Panama, Raymond, Roca and Sprague, all of which serve four-year terms. 

ESU candidates must file with the secretary of state at 1221 N St. Those who want to run for village boards must file with Shively's office, 601 N. 46th St.

More information can be found at the election commissioner's website or by calling 402-441-7311.

