Lancaster County confirms 58 new cases of COVID-19
Lancaster County confirms 58 new cases of COVID-19

Lancaster County reported 58 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The county's total number of cases is now 8,112. The number of deaths remains at 35.

The positivity rate for the week ending Saturday was 13.9%, up from 9.6% the week prior and the second-highest positivity rate in a single week since the pandemic began. The total number of cases confirmed over the past week was 648, up from 597 the week prior.

The state's total number of cases was 57,334 as of Saturday night. There have been 548 deaths in the state linked to the disease, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

