Lancaster County confirms 43 new coronavirus cases

The Lincoln area reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The county’s total number of cases is now 3,966. The county's death toll remains at 20.

The positivity rate for the week that ended Saturday was 10.3%, which is up from 6.7% the previous week. The total number of cases was also up sharply, from 171 the week that ended Aug. 22 to 333 last week.

Some of the recent spike in cases can be attributed to young people returning to in-person classes, Health Director Pat Lopez said at a news conference Friday. As of Sunday, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln had reported 168 cases on campus since Aug. 12.

UNL also identified two more clusters at Greek houses over the weekend. Alpha Phi sorority (five confirmed cases) and Beta Theta Pi fraternity (four confirmed cases) have both been placed in quarantine per health guidance. There are now five Greek houses that are under quarantine due to confirmed cases.

The state's total as of Saturday evening was 33,753 cases. 392 deaths have been linked to the disease.

