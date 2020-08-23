 Skip to main content
Lancaster County confirms 17 new coronavirus cases
The Lincoln area reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The county’s total number of cases is now 3,635. The county's death toll remains at 19.

The number of cases for the week that ended Saturday was updated to 175, with 11 of the cases reported Sunday being dated back to Saturday. The positivity rate for the week ending Saturday was 6.9%, which is up from 5.5% the week prior.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state was 31,780 as of Saturday evening, with 376 deaths linked to the virus.

So far, 376 employees have asked for some kind of accommodations from LPS, including requests to work remotely, take leave or modify their work spaces with plexiglass barriers or additional PPE.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are taking the lead on the coalition. The letter is also signed by attorneys general in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

