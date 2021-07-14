Lancaster County adds to COVID-19 death toll

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported an additional COVID-19 death on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 240.

The woman in her 80s, who had been hospitalized with the virus, was not vaccinated, the health department said.

It's not clear if her case stemmed from the delta variant, which has contributed to a recent rise in cases and hospitalizations both locally and nationwide.

There were 103 COVID-19 cases recorded in Lancaster County last week, nearly 3 times as many as there were the week ending June 25.

As of Wednesday, 32 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Lancaster County, the most since May.

Two-thirds of Lancaster County are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.