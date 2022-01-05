 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lancaster County adds four more deaths as daily COVID cases set new record
Four more Lancaster County residents have died after contracting COVID-19, health officials said on Wednesday, while announcing a single-day record of 551 new coronavirus cases.

The deaths — an unvaccinated man in his 50s, a vaccinated man in his 60s, a vaccinated woman in her 60s, and an unvaccinated woman in her 70s — bring the local death total to 362.

Hospitals in Lincoln counted 122 patients with COVID-19 on Wednesday, eight of which are on ventilators.

Lincoln's COVID-19 risk dial moving to red amid surge of cases
Masks again required at UNL, including Husker games

Over 1,100 cases have been confirmed locally this week, including over 400 cases in residents age 24 and under. The surge in new cases is linked in part to large holiday gatherings but primarily to the spreading omicron variant.

Amid the surge in cases, officials said Nomi Health's outdoor testing location at Gateway Mall would close on Thursday, as wind chills are expected to remain below zero.

The testing site plans to reopen on Friday.

