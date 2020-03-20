Lack of reagents looming as 'crisis' in Nebraska's ability to test for COVID-19

Not having the extraction kits is like trying to bake a cake without one of the essential ingredients, Iwen added. If you had eggs and flour, but left out the sugar, the cake wouldn't turn out right.

"We can't run a test if we don't have all of our ingredients, and right now, one of our ingredients is almost impossible to get."

Multiple private companies supply extraction kits, which are used to do research in molecular or microbiology, but the test run by the public health lab is validated by the Food and Drug Administration to run on a particular kit.

That's why Iwen put out a "blast email" to ask if any research labs could dedicate non-expired extraction kits to support their COVID-19 testing efforts.

Iwen said Thursday a second crisis is looming.

"The limitation right now is we don't have enough reagents to run the samples everybody thinks we can run," he said. "But even if we did have the kits, we only have so much capacity that our team can do as well."

Even with "all the reagents in the world," the Nebraska Public Health Lab could still only effectively test 100 to 150 samples per day under its current staffing levels, according to Iwen.