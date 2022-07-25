 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Kynasty Bandura Ensemble opens Lincoln music festival with moving concert of Ukrainian music

  • 0
Kytasty

The Kytasty Bandura Ensemble performs Sunday at First-Plymouth Church in the opening concert of the Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival. 

 L. Kent Wolgamott

The third Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival got off to a touchingly beautiful start Sunday afternoon with its opening concert by Kytasty Bandura Ensemble at First-Plymouth Church.

Titled “Kyiv To New England,” the concert was made up of Ukrainian songs, some hundreds of years old, others recently composed, played by the family group on the bandura, a stringed instrument that combines elements of the lute and the zither.

City Hall: Longtime planner's handiwork all over downtown Lincoln
Omaha will get newest live music venue in 2023

Julian Kytasty played three different banduras – one that was a replica of pre-20th century banduras, a contemporary model from the early 20th century that is played somewhat differently and has a wider sound range, but that has little music written for it because nearly all those who mastered the instrument were killed or fled the country during revolutions and war.

Today’s war in Ukraine underscored the concert, giving heart-rending resonance to the sad “Warrior’s Lament" and making an old prayer for peace that made Alina Kuzma voice at the first Crossroads festival particularly moving.

People are also reading…

The prayer followed a powerful piece from a 1775 baroque nativity play, on which Kytasty and his daughters, Alina and Teryn Kuzma were joined by the festival’s founder and artistic director Erik Higgins on bass and Executive Director Olga Smola on violin.

Picking up the nativity story at Herod’s massacre of the innocents, the dark piece was carried by family harmony vocals, Kytasty’s bandura and a foreboding drone created by Higgins and Smola.

Just as impressive, throughout, was the bandura playing of each of the family members, all of whom did solo pieces, playing and singing, with Teryn Smola showcasing her stunning operatic soprano.

Proceeds from the well-attended concert are being donated to Ukrainian relief.

The festival’s concerts continue Tuesday with singer/songwriter Gabriel Kahane performing at the Lied Center’s Johnny Carson Theater.

The full Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival is:

Monday – Coming to Stillness, a meditative concert, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 7 p.m.

Tuesday – “Book of Travelers” featuring Gabriel Kahane, Johnny Carson Theater, Lied Center for Performing Arts, 7 p.m.

Jam Session #1, Johnny Carson Theater, Lied Center for Performing Arts, 9 p.m.

Wednesday – SAIL Camp preview concert #1, 2 p.m.

“Ancient to Modern” featuring Layale Chaker, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 7 p.m.

Heart to Heart, location TBA, 9 p.m.

Thursday – SAIL Camp preview concert #2

“Magnificent Bird” featuring Gabriel Kahane, Johnny Carson Theater, Lied Center for Performing Arts, 7 p.m.

Storytelling #2 SLAM, Johnny Carson Theater, Lied Center for Performing Arts, 9 p.m.

Friday – “M. Sinjar to the Midwestern Plains,” featuring Majed Chamseddine and Golden Studio. Sheldon Museum of Art Sculpture Garden, 9 p.m.

Saturday – “The Red Balloon,” Baby Concert, Turbine Flats, 10 a.m.

Jam Session #2, Turbine Flats, 2 p.m.

“Damascus to Brooklyn,” featuring Kinan Azmeh, South Street Temple, 7 p.m.

Sunday – “Buenos Aires to the World,” featuring J.P. Jofre, First-Plymouth Church, 4 p.m.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Historic Roman ship found during dive off coast of Italy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News