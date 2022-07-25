Kynasty Bandura Ensemble opens Lincoln music festival with moving concert of Ukrainian music

The third Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival got off to a touchingly beautiful start Sunday afternoon with its opening concert by Kytasty Bandura Ensemble at First-Plymouth Church.

Titled “Kyiv To New England,” the concert was made up of Ukrainian songs, some hundreds of years old, others recently composed, played by the family group on the bandura, a stringed instrument that combines elements of the lute and the zither.

Julian Kytasty played three different banduras – one that was a replica of pre-20th century banduras, a contemporary model from the early 20th century that is played somewhat differently and has a wider sound range, but that has little music written for it because nearly all those who mastered the instrument were killed or fled the country during revolutions and war.

Today’s war in Ukraine underscored the concert, giving heart-rending resonance to the sad “Warrior’s Lament" and making an old prayer for peace that made Alina Kuzma voice at the first Crossroads festival particularly moving.

The prayer followed a powerful piece from a 1775 baroque nativity play, on which Kytasty and his daughters, Alina and Teryn Kuzma were joined by the festival’s founder and artistic director Erik Higgins on bass and Executive Director Olga Smola on violin.

Picking up the nativity story at Herod’s massacre of the innocents, the dark piece was carried by family harmony vocals, Kytasty’s bandura and a foreboding drone created by Higgins and Smola.

Just as impressive, throughout, was the bandura playing of each of the family members, all of whom did solo pieces, playing and singing, with Teryn Smola showcasing her stunning operatic soprano.

Proceeds from the well-attended concert are being donated to Ukrainian relief.

The festival’s concerts continue Tuesday with singer/songwriter Gabriel Kahane performing at the Lied Center’s Johnny Carson Theater.

The full Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival is:

Monday – Coming to Stillness, a meditative concert, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 7 p.m.

Tuesday – “Book of Travelers” featuring Gabriel Kahane, Johnny Carson Theater, Lied Center for Performing Arts, 7 p.m.

Jam Session #1, Johnny Carson Theater, Lied Center for Performing Arts, 9 p.m.

Wednesday – SAIL Camp preview concert #1, 2 p.m.

“Ancient to Modern” featuring Layale Chaker, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 7 p.m.

Heart to Heart, location TBA, 9 p.m.

Thursday – SAIL Camp preview concert #2

“Magnificent Bird” featuring Gabriel Kahane, Johnny Carson Theater, Lied Center for Performing Arts, 7 p.m.

Storytelling #2 SLAM, Johnny Carson Theater, Lied Center for Performing Arts, 9 p.m.

Friday – “M. Sinjar to the Midwestern Plains,” featuring Majed Chamseddine and Golden Studio. Sheldon Museum of Art Sculpture Garden, 9 p.m.

Saturday – “The Red Balloon,” Baby Concert, Turbine Flats, 10 a.m.

Jam Session #2, Turbine Flats, 2 p.m.

“Damascus to Brooklyn,” featuring Kinan Azmeh, South Street Temple, 7 p.m.

Sunday – “Buenos Aires to the World,” featuring J.P. Jofre, First-Plymouth Church, 4 p.m.