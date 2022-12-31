'Kupo's spirit lives forever': Lincoln man and Zimbabwe native lived life to the fullest, friends and family say

The crowd of people that packed into The Bay or stood in the parking lot just outside Saturday was diverse.
Black and white. Old and young. Christian. Jewish. Those who didn't subscribe to any religion.
Some wore suits and ties and sunglasses. Many wore motorcycle jackets and sported long beards. Others came as they were, in jeans or hoodies.
But they all shared something in common: Their lives had, in some way, been touched by Kupo Mleya.
Hundreds of people — friends, family, co-workers — attended the memorial service at the indoor skate park and community center for the 38-year-old Lincoln man who was killed days before Christmas in a shooting near 20th and Washington streets.
"For me, it's the spirit of who he was," his uncle, Jacob Makuvire, said about the diverse crowd that showed up Saturday. "It was that ability to connect to so many people."
A native of Zimbabwe, Mleya moved to the U.S. and attended Chadron State and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the late 2010s. He worked at UNL as a groundskeeper for a time.
He had family from Zimbabwe who lived in Texas, including his uncle and sister, Jennipher Malapela, but he preferred to stay in Nebraska, where his friends were.
"He had already created his own community here and I can see why," Malapela said. "I've been here since Tuesday and every single day I'll walk up to someone who tells me, 'Kupo was my best friend.'"
A passionate lover of motorcycles and bikes, Mleya for a time worked at the Lincoln bike shop Cycle Works and Frontier Harley-Davidson.
He had a sharp wit and "goofy" dance moves, said co-worker Chloe Ekberg, who remembered how Mleya's laughter would fill the whole Harley-Davidson building.
"You knew exactly where he was," Ekberg said.
He was also a member of the Righteous Ones, a motorcycle social group.
As an African man, Mleya wasn't a typical biker, said his friend and fellow biker Eric Mersnick, but he was still welcomed.
On a solo biking trip in Iowa, Mersnick recalled how Mleya got lost and stayed overnight with strangers, who welcomed him into their home.
They had discovered a friend.
"That's a testament to who he was," Mersnick said. "He was a beautiful soul."
Makuvire said his nephew had plenty of bikes at his home that he was always working on — a motorcycle and bicycle were on display Saturday — but he had other interests, too.
He collected vinyl records and books. One friend recalled his conversations about theology and the Bible with Mleya. Another read a poem Saturday he wrote in Mleya's honor.
One speaker summed it up: "To know him was to love him."
Police say Mleya was killed early Dec. 23 when 23-year-old Karsen Rezac fired into the driver's side door of Mleya's Jeep Patriot after the Jeep struck Rezac's GMC Yukon as Rezac backed out of his driveway.
The two were neighbors but didn't know each other.
Police initially responded to the report of a crash followed by gunshots just before 12:30 a.m. Dec. 23 and found Mleya in the driver's seat with critical gunshot wounds.
Rezac was arrested near 28th Street and Tierra Drive on Dec. 24 and charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm to commit a felony. The charges carry a possible sentence of at least 25 years and up to life in prison.
In court documents, police believe Rezac reached for his gun and "freaked out," firing shots at Mleya after the crash.
"It is really cruel what happen to Kupo. Nobody deserves that," Malapela said. "I know my brother wouldn't hurt anybody."
His death made headlines in his native country of Zimbabwe, where the acting president, Constantino Chiwenga, paid a visit to the family to offer his condolences.
Mleya's late father, Brig. Gen. Fakazi Mleya — considered a national hero in the African country — worked with Chiwenga in the army and were "best friends," Malapela said.
"It is a big loss," she said.
Makuvire read a text message Saturday from the family in Zimbabwe expressing its gratitude.
Over the past few days, he has heard stories about his nephew, from Kupo-inspired tattoos his friends got to his name spray-painted on a building.
"I truly believe in my heart that Kupo's spirit lives forever in Lincoln, Nebraska."
The Grand Island bowling team celebrates the victory against Northwest during the boys state bowling team championships, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Sun Valley Lanes.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Fremont's Benny Alfaro celebrates his win in a Class A 195-pound semifinals match with head coach Ben Wilcox, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Papillion-La Vista/Papillion La Vista-South's Landon Orth competes in the boys state diving championship on Thursday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Charuth Van Beuzekom, who owns Shadow Brook Farm and Dutch Girl Creamery with husband Kevin Loth, enjoys the company of a day-old kid in the barn on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Felipe Gonzalez-Vazquez talks with his attorneys Nancy Peterson (left) and Candice Wooster during his trial for the murder of Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Platte County District Court.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lt. Col. Christopher Perrone (R), of Papillion, hugs his daughter, Faith, 21, during a welcome home event for soldiers of the Nebraska National Guard's 67th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Nebraska Army National Guard base.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Russ Largent of Lincoln and Beth Ramsay of Seward celebrate St. Patrick's Day at McKinney's Irish Pub in downtown Lincoln on Thursday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln, NE - 4/7/2022 - University of Nebraska Board of Regents members listen as Mark Riley (foreground), Associate Dean for research in the college of engineering, gives a tour of Othmer Hall on Thursday, April 7, 2022.
GWYNETH ROBERTS Journal Star
Lincoln, NE - 3/30/2022 - Kay, a one-month-old female giraffe, is fed Shadow Brook Farm goat milk from a bottle by giraffe keeper Jake Beiermann on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Lincoln Children's Zoo.
GWYNETH ROBERTS Journal Star
A field is darkened after a wildfire, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, near Arapahoe, Neb.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Josh Vinson Jr., 5, winner of the first Josh Fight, sports a crown in his hair done by his dad, Josh Sr., on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Culture Cutz.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Seven Native lodges stand on land that was approved for development on the west side of Wilderness Park in protest of the development.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Juju Tyner (center, in green) holds a sign in support of Roe vs. Wade as she joined others in a pro-abortion rights rally on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, on the north steps of the Capitol.
GWYNETH ROBERTS Journal Star
Lincoln East's Elijah Jobst (8) blocks a shot by Lincoln Southwest's Lane Kruse (16) during a Class A boys state soccer first-round match Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Lilly Talley (left) and doubles partner Lily Rippeteau celebrate a point in the No. 2 doubles finals of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Woods Tennis Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS Journal Star
Dee and Ronald Baddorf (from left) scratch Lucy, their mini-pig, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The Baddorfs are hoping the Lincoln City Council will approve a waiver so they can keep Lucy at their Lincoln home.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Nebraska state Sen. Julie Slama hugs a campaign volunteer after a press conference hosted by Citizens for Voter ID at the Capitol on Thursday. Citizens for Voter ID submitted petitions to the secretary of state to add a voter ID requirement to the state constitution.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Teri King (left) and Tom Dorshorst dance during The Zoo Bar's ZooFest music festival July 8.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Skaters wait for results of the creative solo competition Saturday at the USA Roller Sports Roller Figure Skating Indoor National Championships at Speedway Sports Complex.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
LINCOLN, NEB. - 07/31/2022 - Fair attendees find shade under a carnival ride during the Lancaster County Super Fair, Sunday, July 31, 2022.
NOAH RIFFE Journal Star
LINCOLN, NEB. - 08/05/2022 - Kyle Martsching stands behind an art piece made by Jessica R. during a gallery show hosted by LiveYes Studios, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. LiveYes Studios is a community arts center that supports artists with disabilities.
NOAH RIFFE Journal Star
A house located at 2636 Woodscrest Avenue is demolished, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. The Norman Revival home, purchased last September for $1.4 million, is over 100 years old and was built for the Miller and Paine department store family.
NOAH RIFFE Journal Star
A dog shakes of water during Dog Splash at Star City Shores sponsored by the Lincoln Parks Foundation and the Greater Lincoln Obedience Club, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022.
NOAH RIFFE Journal Star
LINCOLN, NEB. - 08/19/2022 - Griffin Schleimer plays the trumpet during the Cornhusker Marching Band Exhibition at Memorial Stadium, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.
NOAH RIFFE Journal Star
Jesse Poore (left) and Amanda Fitzgerald (right) wash a bike during the Garmin Gravel Worlds, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Gravel Worlds is one of the largest gravel bike races in the world.
NOAH RIFFE Journal Star
Lincoln North Star players celebrate after winning a softball game against Lincoln Pius X Thursday at Doris Bair Softball Complex.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Lincoln North Star's Jace Coleman (14) is tackled by Lincoln Northeast on Thursday at Seacrest Field.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Lincoln High prepares to walk out of the tunnel to play Omaha Northwest on Friday at Beechner Complex.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska tight end Nate Boerkircher (49) fist-bumps Teddy Davison after the Huskers' win against North Dakota on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Fans fill CHI Health Center Omaha to watch the match between Nebraska and Creighton on Wednesday.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost walks off the field after the Huskers lost to Georgia Southern on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Scott Frost enters a truck to exit Memorial Stadium on Sunday after he was fired as Nebraska's head football coach.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
S-E-M's Creyton Line (left) grabs the helmet of Parkview Christian's Alex Rohrbaugh on Friday, Sept. 9, at Larry and Carol Frost Field.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
The marquee of the Joyo Theatre, 6102 Havelock Ave., offered a sympathetic message to Scott Frost on Monday, a day after he was fired as Nebraska's football coach.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska's Malcolm Hartzog (13) and Nebraska wide receiver Ty Hahn (17) celebrate after Hartzog scooped up a blocked punt for a touchdown on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Nicole Kolbas (middle) reacts after completing the 18th hole at the state girls golf tournament Tuesday at Norfolk Country Club. Kolbas shot a 36-hole 151 to win the tournament for the third consecutive year.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
The crowd celebrates Nebraska's 300th sellout with a card stunt during a break before the third set against Iowa on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
The Color Guard presents the U.S. and Nebraska Flag during Lincoln Veterans Parade on Sunday.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
Junior Anna Metzger (left) and sophomore Sammie Frank show off their dance moves at a rehearsal of Lincoln North Star's winter musical "Jingle Arrgh the Way!" on Tuesday at North Star.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
Ellie Duros (right) takes second place during the Turkey Chase go-kart race Sunday at Lancaster Event Center.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule throws a football to the gathering crowd, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Travis Mannschreck stocks records on the opening day of his business, First Day Vinyl , Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, First Day Vinyl Lincoln.
HAYDEN ROONEY Journal Star
Nebraska assistant coach Mickey Joseph walks out of Lancaster County Department of Corrections, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Construction workers pour and rake fresh concrete Tuesday near 12th and Judson streets. The road work is being paid for by Lincoln On The Move, a program that collected $16.8 million this year to spend on street improvements.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
Dorothy Applebee, who is 92 years old, uses a leaf blower to clean up leaves in her yard with the help of her son, Bob Unger (not pictured), on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at in Lincoln. As the signs of winter began to slowly show itself. As cold winds are expected to continue throughout the week, accompanied by partly cloudy weather.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln East's Sam Cappos throws the shot put over 60 feet during the Boys shot put event at Beechner Athletic Complex on April 21, 2022, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Former NFL player Jack Brewer (on screen) leads a crowd of Trump and Hebrster supporters in a prayer during a Trump rally for Charles Herbster at the I-80 Speedway on May 1, 2022, in Greenwood, Nebraska.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
As seen through open cable holders, avid supporters of Gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster and former president Donald Trump cheer as Herbster takes the stage during a Trump rally for Charles Herbster at the I-80 Speedway on May 1, 2022, in Greenwood, Nebraska.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Trent Claus, a VFX supervisor and animation art collector, reminisces with some of his art and a couch for watching Saturday morning cartoons on, at the Eisentrager/Howard Gallery in Richards Hall on the UNL campus on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Lincoln, NE. Claus has worked on 120 feature films for his VFX work. Many will know his work with Marvel Studios. Trent has contributed to 21 of their 27 films to date. He also assists with Television shows like, The Mandalorian.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Andie Trimble (left) and Nicole Polivka (right) wear red paint stained dresses while protesting the recent Supreme Court decision during a Abortion Rights Rally held in front of the Nebraska State Capitol on Monday, July 4, 2022, in Lincoln, NE.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
athletes shadows stretch along stadium wall as fans watch the 200 meter dash at Beechner Athletic Complex on April 21, 2022, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
A dying ray of light catches Nebraska starting pitcher Dawson McCarville as he pitches against Omaha during the first inning at Haymarket on April 27, 2022, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Children and adults take advantage of the warm weather to cool off at the Trago Spray Park on Friday, June 10, 2022, in Lincoln, NE. A partially cloudy Friday afternoon did not stop Lincolnites from getting out an enjoying the air weather. With highs reaching the mid 80s, the mild heat and a cooling breeze made for a nice afternoon outside. Looking ahead to the following week, temperatures will reach as high as 100 fahrenheit.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Luca Yeager licks his lips after downing Kool-Aid in a quickest drinking contest, during the Kool-Aid Days Festival, at the Adams County Fair grounds, on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Hastings, NE. Thousands of "kids" of all ages gather to celebrate the invention of Kool-Aid®, Nebraska's Official Soft Drink, by Edwin Perkins in 1927.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph shouts encouragements to his players during warmups before taking on Wisconsin on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
A airman walks along the wing of now retired WC-135C/W, during a retirement ceremony for the final "nuke sniffer" aircraft used by The Fightin' Fifty-Fifth at the Lincoln Airport on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Lincoln, NE. The WC-135 Constant Phoenix is a special-purpose aircraft derived from the Boeing C-135 Stratolifter and used by the United States Air Force. Its mission is to collect samples from the atmosphere for the purpose of detecting and identifying nuclear explosions. It is also informally referred to as the "weather bird" or "the sniffer" by workers on the program and international media respectively. The 55th Wing will retired one of it jets and welcomed its latest during a 1 p.m. ceremony at the Lincoln Airport. The Fightin' Fifty-Fifth officially retired the WC-135C/W and officially welcomed WC-135R tail number 4836 to its fleet. Tail 4836 is the first of three WC-135R deliveries to the wing, while tail 2667 is the last of the old WC-135C/W fleet to be retired.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Dane Jacobsen practices throws during warmups before their game against Aurora at the Ashland Football Field, on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Ashland-Greenwood, NE.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln East's Hudson Davy races toward the finish line in the boys varsity race during the Harold Scott Invitational held at Pioneers Park on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Lincoln, NE.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Mourners gather and lay gifts and flowers on Monday at the foot of a tree on Randolph Street, at the scene of a fatal accident where six individuals died on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran's Sophie Wohlgemuth (first right) celebrates with her team after scoring a point in the first set during a Class C-2 semifinal state volleyball match on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Bekka Allick (left) and Nicklin Hames react after a kill by one of their teammates secures a score against Mississippi in the second set at the Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Lincoln, NE.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Whitney Lauenstein celebrates after scoring a kill during the fifth set against Ohio State on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
The Lincoln
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Elkhorn South's Kennadi Borngrebe (top left) celebrates with her teammates after throwing the final strike in the 7th inning to beat Lincoln East 10-7, on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Malcolm Public Schools in Malcolm.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Runners in the Class C boys group take off on the first leg of the race during the state cross country championship on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Kearney Country Club in Kearney.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito (far left) looks down field for an open man while pressured by the Nebraska defense in the first quarter on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson (bottom, first right) hands off the Heroes Trophy to fans after defeating Iowa for the first time since 2014, on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest celebrates on the court after defeating No.1 ranked Millard South during a Class A girls semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on March 9, 2022, in Lincoln, Nebraska. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Matt Rhule, who was announced as Nebraska football's new head coach, is swarmed by media after an introductory press conference on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at the Hawks Championship Center. Rhule was introduced as the University's 31st permanent head coach, The 47-year-old, has experience coaching at both the collegiate level and the professional level. Working as a head coach for the past 10 years, seven in college programs and three season for the Carolina Panthers. Nebraska signed Rhule to an eight-year contract
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
A farmer uses a corn combine to harvest his crop on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Johnson, NE. Based on June 1 conditions, Nebraska's 2022 winter wheat crop is forecast at 36.9 million bushels, down 10% from last year's crop, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln, NE - 09/17/2022 - Nebraska's Anthony Grant (10) hurdles Oklahoma's Kani Walker (26) and Damond Harmon (17) during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Lincoln at Memorial Stadium .
Kenneth Ferriera
Nebraska's C.J. Wilcher (left) and Emmanuel Bandoumel react after a foul called in the final nine seconds of the overtime period on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Players from the Lincoln special Olympics basketball teams compete on the newly painted courts on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at the Antelope Park basketball courts in Lincoln. The Antelope Park basketball courts near the intersection of Normal Boulevard and South Street were recently repainted as a reproduction of a painting "Red Sea" by African American artist Felrath Hines.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Sam Volkmer (left), Matthew Bittinger (center), and Alma Cerretta play a board game, on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Mana Games Cafe in Lincoln. Volkmer and Cerretta co-own Mana Games Cafe, a place for board game enthusiasts can gather and play together. Mana Games Cafe is located at, 701 P St. Suite 102, right across the hall from Ivana Cone.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Sister Janelle Buettner speaks with Kolby Tran about his science homework Friday at North American Martyrs Catholic School.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
