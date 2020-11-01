'Kind of scary' — Virus inspires Distance Assistance sticks, lands Lincoln artist in hospital

He sanded the dowel smooth, drilled a hole for a strap and started taping and painting, taping and painting. When he was done, he signed his name, covered it in clear coat and presented it to his newest customer.

Reinsch loved it. And so did her brother, who immediately ordered one of his own, and coined the term Distance Assistance.

“I write poetry,” said Phil Dawson of Fremont. “I’m used to having things rhyme. It seemed like a good fit.”

Word spread. Maxey got a third request, and a fourth, customers willing to pay roughly $150 for a Distance Assistance stick.

He’d buy 12-foot closet rods at Menards and cut them in half. On average, he would spend a couple of weeks creating a distance stick, selecting the colors and patterns that would work on such a long and slender space.

“But it could go a month, based on how I decided to look at it and meditate over it and think about it,” he said. “I stare at them and try to think of something that will look unique.”

The artist was fortunate. The pandemic had slowed — even closed — much of the economy, but it had created a demand for his art.

The coronavirus was keeping Maxey busy. Until it put him in the hospital.