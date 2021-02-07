'Kids are not just small adults' — Vaccine trials on children underway; experts say they are important part of ending pandemic

“People are interested in doing this,” she said. “There’s no trouble motivating people.”

There has been resistance, however, especially in minority communities and from critics who worry about the quick approval or are skeptical in general about vaccines.

On Thursday, the state Capitol was full of people opposing a bill that would narrow the ability of parents to opt out of vaccines and supporting one that would allow people to opt out of mandatory vaccinations during a public health crisis. The COVID-19 vaccines are not mandated.

Dr. Bob Rauner, a public health doctor and a member of the Lincoln Board of Education, said there was similar resistance to other vaccines that are now a regular part of childhood immunizations.

The current public health emergency — and Operation Warp Speed, a public-private partnership designed to accelerate development of vaccines — meant significant money went into the trials, allowing them to be conducted far more quickly, he said.

In normal times, private and public funders would wait until initial trials were completed before offering funding for further trials.

Ultimately, to reach herd immunity — and to allow communities to open up again — children must be vaccinated, he said.