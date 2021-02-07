'Kids are not just small adults' — Vaccine trials on children underway; experts say they are important part of ending pandemic

Justin Williamson knows this much: When a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available for children he’s on board.
“When it comes to the vaccine, we are pro-science,” said Williamson, who has a 4-year-old daughter. “When I have my daughter’s medical team saying this is absolutely a good idea, these are people I trust to make that decision.”
The scientific community isn’t ready yet to vaccinate children, although the number of vaccines distributed to adults passed the 32 million point last week across the country, and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department gave more than 4,000 residents over 80 years old their first vaccines Friday.
But research for child vaccines is moving quickly.
Clinical trials of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are underway for children 12 and older; those for young children are expected to start in the spring or summer. There are plans to start clinical trials sometime this year for pediatric use on a vaccine being developed by Johnson & Johnson, which the company just submitted to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency authorization use in adults.
Those trials are critical, say local experts, just as having a vaccine available for children is once those trials provide enough data to ensure their safety.
“Kids are not just small adults,” said Dr. Kari Simonsen, chair of the University of Nebraska Medical Center Department of Pediatrics and pediatrician-in-chief for Children’s Hospital & Medical Center.
They respond differently to vaccines than adults and the dosage amounts can differ, so it’s important that scientists conduct separate trials for children, she said.
Once approved, vaccinating children is important.
“It helps protect the child and it also helps protect families and the community,” she said. “It’s a no-brainer, in my opinion, that children need to be vaccinated and I hope they’ll be able to receive the vaccine soon.”
Williamson said he relies on such opinions — particularly of those who cared for his daughter, who was born at 25 weeks and at 11 days old contracted an infection and was transferred to Children’s Hospital in Omaha.
Doctors there performed surgery to remove the infection, and despite a 20% chance of survival, she is now a rambunctious 4-year-old. She had a tracheotomy until just before the pandemic hit, so Williamson and his wife Rachel have been wearing masks and isolating as much as possible since the beginning.
Even though she’s healthy now, the Williamsons will have her vaccinated when her pediatrician tells them it’s time.
“The doctors are saying she needs to get it when it’s available,” he said.
Just when that will be is still unclear, though experts hope to be able to begin vaccinating children ages 12-18 by fall.
Trials start with small groups, then move to trials with larger, diverse groups, said Sian Jones-Jobst, president of Complete Children’s Health in Lincoln. Her practice sees patients and also partners with another company on vaccine and other research.
An important distinction between clinical trials for adults and children is the endpoint, according to both Jones-Jobst and Simonsen. For adults, the trials were testing for a vaccine that would prevent serious illness. Serious illness occurs much less frequently in children, which means trials aiming for that endpoint could take much longer or require many more people.
Instead, Simonsen said, studies measure the amount of antibodies the vaccine creates in children compared to what is found in adults. The studies also look at safety factors, including adverse reactions and side effects.
Doctors also hope the vaccine will prevent the rare but serious multisystem inflammatory syndrome that has occurred in more than 1,600 pediatric cases associated with the virus. Scientists will monitor separately for that.
There are no trials being conducted here, Jones-Jobst said, though vaccine manufacturers would be interested if asked. Typically they get involved once the studies grow to include large numbers. In some areas where trials are being conducted, they've had to turn those interested in participating away.
“People are interested in doing this,” she said. “There’s no trouble motivating people.”
There has been resistance, however, especially in minority communities and from critics who worry about the quick approval or are skeptical in general about vaccines.
On Thursday, the state Capitol was full of people opposing a bill that would narrow the ability of parents to opt out of vaccines and supporting one that would allow people to opt out of mandatory vaccinations during a public health crisis. The COVID-19 vaccines are not mandated.
Dr. Bob Rauner, a public health doctor and a member of the Lincoln Board of Education, said there was similar resistance to other vaccines that are now a regular part of childhood immunizations.
The current public health emergency — and Operation Warp Speed, a public-private partnership designed to accelerate development of vaccines — meant significant money went into the trials, allowing them to be conducted far more quickly, he said.
In normal times, private and public funders would wait until initial trials were completed before offering funding for further trials.
Ultimately, to reach herd immunity — and to allow communities to open up again — children must be vaccinated, he said.
“The best way to keep grandma from getting influenza is not to vaccinate grandma, it’s to vaccinate the grandkids,” he said. “The endgame is we want to get rid of this thing to prevent all coronavirus deaths.”
Jones-Jobst said scientists have much more information about vaccine efficacy as they start trials on children.
“The sheer amount of safety data we have on these vaccines already is remarkable,” she said.
There are still questions: Scientists are still studying data from the adult trials to prove whether the vaccines prohibit transmission, which is why experts recommend people continue to mask and social distance after they’ve gotten the vaccine, she said. Experts also don’t yet know how long the vaccines will be effective, and are studying their effectiveness against the variant strains that have been identified.
Adjusting the vaccines to prevent serious illness from variants should not be too difficult, Jones-Jobst said.
Simonsen said safety is a top priority in vaccine studies, and vaccines are one of the best ways to prevent infection and symptoms of disease.
“Vaccines, by and large, are one of the most safe public health interventions we have in modern society,” she said, and there’s a lot of interest in the COVID-19 vaccine.
“This pandemic affects every single one of us in the community,” she said. “In order to get over the need for extreme restrictions as a society we need to reach a certain level of communitywide protection and that includes children.”
An important part of vaccine safety is a federal surveillance program called the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, she said. It allows people to report problems after getting a vaccine to help identify and correct for possible side effects or health problems.
The earliest age that children will need to be vaccinated remains to be seen.
There are very few infant cases doctors have information about now, and the infection rates are higher for school-aged children, so that is likely to be the next wave of vaccines.
Long-term predictions, though, are crystal ball territory, though history is a guide.
“I think probably there will be a need for continuous vaccination for some group of the population to keep this virus from coming back to cause more outbreaks,” Simonsen said.
Scientists don’t yet know if people who lived through the pandemic will need boosters, but certainly the population will keep growing and they will need to be protected.
During the polio outbreaks of the 1950s, school children were vaccinated as soon as a vaccine became available, and as outbreaks waned — but the disease remained a threat — the polio vaccine ultimately became a part of immunizations starting at 2 months.
Maybe a COVID-19 vaccine will be part of the immunizations children get at kindergarten, perhaps as infants. That's not yet known, but it's likely to become an enduring childhood vaccine, Simonsen said.
“That’s exactly what has happened with the evolution of our vaccinations historically,” she said.
TOP JOURNAL STAR PHOTOS FOR JANUARY
Top Journal Star Photos for January
Top Journal Star Photos for January
Top Journal Star Photos for January
Top Journal Star Photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star Photos for January
Top Journal Star Photos for January
Top Journal Star Photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Top Journal Star photos for January
Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSreist