Keith Urban fans engage in monkey business for the greater good in Lincoln

The monkeys started arriving at her Lincoln home earlier this month.

Fuzzy red monkeys and Curious George look-a-likes and goofy primates with hearts sewn on their furry chests.

This is the third year Angie Koziol will distribute those monkeys — collected by her fellow Keith Urban fans — to local children in need.

“I volunteered to be a home where they can send the monkeys,” Koziol said Tuesday. “So far, I have about 40.”

The monkeys have arrived in her mailbox from as far away as California and Washington and as close as Kansas and Iowa.

They will find homes in local nonprofits this winter, sometime before Koziol takes a little trip to see her favorite country singer.

“I’ve been a fan since 1999 when he was pretty much a nobody,” she said. “One of his early songs came on and I liked it; and another came on, and I liked it, so I went out and bought his CD.”

She liked what she heard, and she paid $5 to see the country-western singer from Australia perform at the Hall County Fair. Nearly 60 concerts later, she’s hooked.

That’s nothing, Koziol said.