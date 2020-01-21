Keith Urban fans engage in monkey business for the greater good in Lincoln

The monkeys started arriving at her Lincoln home earlier this month.
Fuzzy red monkeys and Curious George look-a-likes and goofy primates with hearts sewn on their furry chests.
This is the third year Angie Koziol will distribute those monkeys — collected by her fellow Keith Urban fans — to local children in need.
“I volunteered to be a home where they can send the monkeys,” Koziol said Tuesday. “So far, I have about 40.”
The monkeys have arrived in her mailbox from as far away as California and Washington and as close as Kansas and Iowa.
They will find homes in local nonprofits this winter, sometime before Koziol takes a little trip to see her favorite country singer.
“I’ve been a fan since 1999 when he was pretty much a nobody,” she said. “One of his early songs came on and I liked it; and another came on, and I liked it, so I went out and bought his CD.”
She liked what she heard, and she paid $5 to see the country-western singer from Australia perform at the Hall County Fair. Nearly 60 concerts later, she’s hooked.
That’s nothing, Koziol said.
“Some of these girls, they go to every concert, 200, 300.”
One of his super fans started the monkey drive 14 years ago, after Urban had challenged his fans to get involved in their communities.
Eileen Henri was a new member of Monkeyville, Keith Urban’s official fan site — named after a tradition of having a backdrop of a monkey holding a guitar aloft at his concerts. (It’s now called The 'Ville, and the monkey backdrop is no longer in use.)
But when Urban made his challenge to do good, Henri thought about stuffed monkeys for little kids in the hospital and ended up with 53 monkeys to give away.
Last year: 4,100 monkeys.
The giveaway is not an official fan club event, Koziol said. (But there is a Facebook page: 14th Annual Keith Urban Fans Valentine’s Day Stuffed Monkey Drive, where you can see many monkeys, including one autographed by Urban.)
Monkey donations are down this year, Henri wrote on the page Tuesday, before offering an incentive: a Keith Urban throw pillow cover, raffled off to one lucky fan in exchange for two monkeys, 8 inches or larger, with tags still intact.
There's still time.
In Lincoln, Keith Urban fans (or monkey lovers) can learn more about donating by emailing Koziol at akoziol238@gmail.com.
