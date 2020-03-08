‘Keep moving’ — 65-year-old Lincoln woman carries grief, gratitude to top of Kilimanjaro

At the time, she didn’t know her story would lead her to the top of a mountain. But in 2018, she was back in Rwanda, visiting students and other sponsors. She heard about a group of women who’d climbed Kilimanjaro the year before, raising money for a hospital.

And she learned about an upcoming climb to raise money for the school lunch program.

She knew it was an important cause. “Some of the kids will go without food during the weekends,” she said. “If you don’t have food you’re not going to learn as well.”

But even with other potential climbers encouraging her to join, Koehler had doubts.

“I thought, ‘Wow, I was 64. I’m going to be 65. I’m not sure I can do that,’” she said. “‘I’m not sure if I have the stamina and ability to do that.’”

Kilimanjaro isn’t a technical climb. But it’s a difficult, steep hike, and only about 6 out of 10 summit attempts are successful, the altitude’s thin air turning trekkers back.

Koehler prayed about it. “And something in my gut said that this was something I was meant to do.”

She committed in January 2019, a year before the climb. She continued her yoga, changed her diet, joined a gym.