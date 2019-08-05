The Nebraska Lottery says a Pick 5 ticket worth $202,000 was sold in Lincoln for the Sunday drawing.
The ticket was sold at the U-Stop at 110 W. O St., the lottery says.
The numbers for Sunday's drawing were 06, 10, 14, 32 and 33.
The Nebraska Lottery says a Pick 5 ticket worth $202,000 was sold in Lincoln for the Sunday drawing.
The ticket was sold at the U-Stop at 110 W. O St., the lottery says.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
The numbers for Sunday's drawing were 06, 10, 14, 32 and 33.
Get the latest local news delivered directly to your inbox!
Online editor
Victoria Ayotte Brown is the Journal Star online editor.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.