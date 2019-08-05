{{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska Lottery says a Pick 5 ticket worth $202,000 was sold in Lincoln for the Sunday drawing.

The ticket was sold at the U-Stop at 110 W. O St., the lottery says.

The numbers for Sunday's drawing were 06, 10, 14, 32 and 33.

