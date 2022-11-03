Joyous STOMP engages, entertains Lied audience with rhythm, movement and giant inner tubes

Jordan Brooks walked onto the Lied Center for Performing Arts stage Thursday night, carrying a small push broom, brushing the floor, then tapping the edge of the brush, building a swooshing, clicking rhythm.

Joined one by one by seven more performers, each with their brooms, the rhythm became louder and more complex as they moved, tightly choreographed, circling and crossing the stage banging and sweeping.

About 105 minutes later, Brooks again found himself alone, sweeping his way off the stage to thunderous applause to end another joyous rendition of STOMP, the percussion-based, performance-art ensemble.

STOMP, which has had more than 10,000 performances in its off-Broadway theater, is a little different each time its touring company returns to the Lied Center. But it’s always engaging, impressively performed using myriad everyday objects and thoroughly entertaining for an audience of all ages.

This go-round of STOMP finds the eight performers “playing” matchboxes, luggage and plastic tubing, bouncing around in giant inner tubes, pounding them with a stick, hammering away on and tossing cans back and forth, riding stainless steel shopping carts back and forth across the stage, and crashing into each other and creating a great rhythmic noise on metal trash cans and lids.

That latter is the last of the smartly sequenced set pieces that make up the show, which gets comic relief throughout from Spanish musician/actor/comedian Jose Filgueira, a skinny guy who’s something of a foil for the muscular Brooks and takes the brunt of the show’s humor, becoming the crowd favorite.

STOMP is impressively staged, with the performers working on a false floor that amplifies the stomps and strikes by brooms and hollow sticks in front of a wall that, midway through the show, becomes a performance space with most of the cast strapping into harnesses to play signs, tubs, pieces of metal hanging on the upper half or drum on barrels below.

The performers are a mix of percussionists and dancers, in training and performance, and there’s not a slacker — save for Filgueira (that’s his shtick) in the bunch. And they create and move to dynamic rhythms that, in the case of some of the instruments, also provide a rudimentary melody.

And importantly, they involve the audience early and often, either by gestures and expression or call-and-response with clapping, finger-snapping and, appropriately, stomping that had the totally-into-it youngster next to me shaking the floor.

I’ve seen STOMP each time that it’s come to the Lied Center and have always enjoyed it, perhaps never more than Thursday’s performance. And it again made me want to use the pens on my desk as drumsticks to hit the cups and bobbleheads that sit in front of my keyboard.

STOMP will be presented again at Lied on Friday.