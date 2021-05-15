Journal Star reporter, photographer win awards

A Journal Star reporter and photographer were named winners in the 2020 Great Plains Journalism Awards announced earlier this month.

Journal Star reporter Cindy Lange-Kubick took home the top spot in the feature writing category, and photographer Francis Gardler was the winner in the feature photography category.

The Great Plains Journalism Awards is a regional contest honoring print, web, TV and magazine journalists for outstanding stories, photography and design. The eight-state competition includes Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota.

There were more than 600 entries in the contest this year, with winners and finalists named in 73 professional and student categories.

Lange-Kubick was recognized for a series of Black History Month stories that ran in February 2020. Among those stories was a look into Nebraska's oldest Black Baptist church, a history of Nebraska's first Black legislator Dr. Matthew O. Ricketts, and several more stories about Lincoln and Nebraska's Black community.

Gardler took first place in the feature photography category for a photo of a horse visiting a nursing home resident outside Holmes Lake Rehabilitation & Care Center in May.