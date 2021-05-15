 Skip to main content
Journal Star reporter, photographer win awards
Journal Star reporter, photographer win awards

Holmes Lake Manor Horse Visit

Having grown up with horses in Glenwood, Iowa, Edwin Johnson was happy to see Jewel, a 30-something Arabian mare who made a visit to his window with owner Sheila Carroll of Lincoln in May at Holmes Lake Rehabilitation & Care Center. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

A Journal Star reporter and photographer were named winners in the 2020 Great Plains Journalism Awards announced earlier this month.

Journal Star reporter Cindy Lange-Kubick took home the top spot in the feature writing category, and photographer Francis Gardler was the winner in the feature photography category.

The Great Plains Journalism Awards is a regional contest honoring print, web, TV and magazine journalists for outstanding stories, photography and design. The eight-state competition includes Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota.

There were more than 600 entries in the contest this year, with winners and finalists named in 73 professional and student categories.

Lange-Kubick was recognized for a series of Black History Month stories that ran in February 2020. Among those stories was a look into Nebraska's oldest Black Baptist church, a history of Nebraska's first Black legislator Dr. Matthew O. Ricketts, and several more stories about Lincoln and Nebraska's Black community.

Cindy Lange-Kubick: Son of slaves rose to become doctor, Nebraska's first black legislator
Cindy Lange-Kubick: 'I call it my Mount Zion family'

Gardler took first place in the feature photography category for a photo of a horse visiting a nursing home resident outside Holmes Lake Rehabilitation & Care Center in May.

Reporter Chris Dunker and photographer Justin Wan were also finalists in the contest.

Cindy Lange-Kubick: Black Love, Black Futures and the powerful art of Kat Wiese
Cindy Lange-Kubick: 'He’s defying stereotypes each and every time he interacts with people'
Cindy Lange-Kubick: Bennie Shobe, showing up for Lincoln again and again and again
Cindy Lange-Kubick: 'I remember walking the hallways and feeling like I didn’t have a voice at times'
Cindy Lange-Kubick: Lincoln's KKK, a shameful chapter in white history
Cindy Lange-Kubick: Karen McWilliams, keeper of history and blessing to the community
Cindy Lange-Kubick: The Helper of Unfortunate Mankind, a long-ago black leader in Lincoln
Cindy Lange-Kubick: Marthaellen Florence, a lifelong agent of change in Lincoln and beyond

Top Journal Star photos for May

1 of 19
+2 
Cindy Lange-Kubick

Cindy Lange-Kubick
+2 
Francis Gardler

Gardler

 Journal Star file photo
