Journal Star publisher to take on additional role leading the World-Herald

Lincoln Journal Star President and Publisher Ava Thomas has been named president and publisher of the Omaha World-Herald.

Thomas will remain in her Journal Star role as well as take on duties as a group publisher for Lee Enterprises newspapers in Nebraska and Iowa.

“As a native of Nebraska, I have always admired the World-Herald’s commitment to Omaha and the state,” Thomas said. “I look forward to working with this great team and contributing to its long legacy of civic leadership and business innovation.”

Current World-Herald President and Publisher Julie Bechtel, also a former publisher of the Journal Star from 2011 to 2014, is leaving to pursue ownership and operation of a business founded by her family more than 50 years ago.

The transition is effective Nov. 1.

“The Journal Star and World-Herald have always had a unique blend of competition and collaboration that has benefitted the readers, businesses and communities we serve." Thomas said. "I want to continue to foster that. Great staffs at both the Journal Star and World-Herald will make this combined role manageable for me.”