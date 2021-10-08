 Skip to main content
Journal Star publisher to take on additional role leading the World-Herald
Journal Star publisher to take on additional role leading the World-Herald

  • Updated
  • 0
Ava Thomas

Ava Thomas, president and publisher of the Lincoln Journal Star.

 Dave Bundy

Lincoln Journal Star President and Publisher Ava Thomas has been named president and publisher of the Omaha World-Herald.

Thomas will remain in her Journal Star role as well as take on duties as a group publisher for Lee Enterprises newspapers in Nebraska and Iowa. 

“As a native of Nebraska, I have always admired the World-Herald’s commitment to Omaha and the state,” Thomas said. “I look forward to working with this great team and contributing to its long legacy of civic leadership and business innovation.”

Current World-Herald President and Publisher Julie Bechtel, also a former publisher of the Journal Star from 2011 to 2014, is leaving to pursue ownership and operation of a business founded by her family more than 50 years ago. 

The transition is effective Nov. 1.

“The Journal Star and World-Herald have always had a unique blend of competition and collaboration that has benefitted the readers, businesses and communities we serve." Thomas said. "I want to continue to foster that. Great staffs at both the Journal Star and World-Herald will make this combined role manageable for me.”

Thomas joined Lee Enterprises in 1995 and advanced to several leadership positions at the Journal Star, including advertising director and general manager, before being named publisher in 2014. She was named a senior corporate sales executive by Lee in 2015.

“With the build-out of our new office and our ongoing digital transformation, it’s an exciting time at the Journal Star," Thomas said. "I am grateful to get to stay involved with it.”

Lee Enterprises' publications serve 77 markets in 26 states.

Editor

Dave Bundy has been editor of the Journal Star since 2012 and served as its news editor from 1997 to 2001.

