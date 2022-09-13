Journal Star debuts new comics, puzzles in print, enhanced offerings online

For more than a century and a half, the Lincoln Journal Star has been the community’s leader for local news. While that time has witnessed huge changes in the community and our businesses, our unchanging mission has been to be the most trusted source of local news.

You have turned to us for breaking news, sports, weather and trends. The stories we tell are your stories. The Journal Star is -- and always has been -- where your story lives.

We have been known historically as a newspaper, but the truth of our business is that we have evolved into a digital-first, community-minded media outlet. Our audience is larger than it’s ever been, and an ever-growing slice of it is a digital-first or even digital-only readership.

Without abandoning our valued print readers, we must always evaluate how we use our resources to satisfy subscribers. We are always asking ourselves how we need to invest and use our tools to bring you the best local news possible in whatever format you need.

Today, you’ll see the product of some serious reevaluation of how we invest our resources. In today’s print edition, you’ll find a new slate of comics, puzzles, advice content and other features.

The great news: You’ll still have access to legendary comics like Peanuts and Garfield, a challenging crossword puzzle from the Los Angeles Times, a thoughtful advice column in “Ask Amy” from Amy Dickinson and, of course, a daily horoscope.

What’s more, you will now find additional “funny page” comic strips exclusively on our e-edition platform, and you also will have access to almost 500 comic strips, dozens of puzzles and several new syndicated columnists on our website.

The new e-edition-only comics pages are available starting today. And the rest of the hundreds of available digital-only comics, puzzles and columns are available on our website now, as well.

We’re excited about the new lineup of features content and the way it’s better organized, and we hope you enjoy it. But we also recognize that many of you might no longer see a particular comic strip, puzzle or advice columnist that you enjoyed. We invite you to explore the additional comics, puzzles and columns in our e-edition and on our website. We know you’ll find some new favorites there.

Journalism and the Journal Star continue to evolve. We are grateful for our readers -- in print and online -- whose support allows us to continue to serve our community.