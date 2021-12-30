Josh the Otter, a symbol of water safety, to appear on Nebraska license plates

In the 13 years since they lost their 2-year-old son Josh to an accidental drowning, Kathy and Blake Collingsworth of Lincoln have devoted their lives to water safety.
They launched a foundation, hosted benefits and golf tournaments, published a book, opened a floating safety center on Yankee Hill Road.
They’ve spread their message — and their Josh the Otter character, a symbol of drowning prevention — around the world.
And now Josh the Otter will appear on specialty license plates.
Starting Jan. 1, the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles will offer a Josh the Otter, Be Safe Around Water plate at a cost of $5 annually for an assigned plate number or $40 for a custom message. The fees will fund programs that educate the public, especially children, on water safety.
Lincoln State Sen. Suzanne Geist sponsored the legislation that authorized the plates.
Nebraska specialty plates can be ordered online at dmv.nebraska.gov/services and are delivered to the buyer’s county treasurer.
Proceeds from the new Josh the Otter, Be Safe Around Water specialty plate will be used for programs that raise awareness and educate the public, especially children, on water safety.