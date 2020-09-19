Joining hands to fight ALS and the ticking clock

"And we may be at that tipping point when the government can make something possible," he said.

Three years after his diagnosis, Wallach said, "I'm alive ... although a slow poke. I'm still 10 hours a day (trying to) do something to advance the goal."

Wallach and Abrevaya have formed a new advocacy effort called I Am ALS.

And Fortenberry's bill "will help give those of us a chance," Wallach said.

"Life ain't what we expected nor hoped, but it is ours and it is beautiful. Good night moon."

"Drug trials can drag on for a decade or longer. Most ALS victims do not live that long," Fortenberry and Wallach wrote in their joint call for action. "This overly deliberate regulatory process does not match the urgency of the disease. It's not saving lives, and it's killing hope.

"When a process isn't working, it's time to change the process."

"Open eyes. Figure out how to sit up. Sip coffee. Figure out how to stand up. Brush teeth. Walk slowly downstairs. Be greeted by smiling, beautiful girls holding a Mickey Mouse-shaped pancake. Life with ALS is hard, but it is full of beauty and that awesomeness we are all here for."