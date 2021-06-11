Johnson delivers at Pinewood Bowl as concerts return to Lincoln scene

Kasey Tyndall looked out at the 4,400 people who filled Pinewood Bowl on Friday evening.

“I feel like my heart’s beating again,” the North Carolina country singer said. “I would have never dreamed my first shows back would be this.”

This was sharing a bill with Whiskey Myers, which was revving up the crowd as we talked. “Then it’s Jamey, and he’s great.”

Jamey would be Jamey Johnson, who was indeed great, as he and his 10-piece band rolled through two hours of real country.

The outlaw country heir to Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Merle Haggard, and, as a songwriter Kris Kristofferson, Johnson eschews the pop-country trend of the moment.

In fact, he hasn’t put out a new studio album in more than a decade, relying on his output from the early 2000s and some well-chosen covers to craft a show that hits every country marker.

One of the latter was a very slow version of Johnny Cash’s “I Walk the Line.” That came after his 3/4-time lament about dying, “When the Last Cowboy’s Gone,” and moved into the swampy “Mowin’ Down the Roses.”