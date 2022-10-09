Johnathon Kurth 'would give a stranger the shirt off his back'

He could swing dance and write poetry and play the trombone.

He knew how to dress up and look good with his hats and beard. He held the door open for others and made paper flowers for girls.

In a word, Johnathon Kurth was a gentleman.

But perhaps his greatest attribute of all was how he loved people, whether through a laugh or just a word of advice.

"He would give a stranger the shirt off his back," his mother Amanda Karr said. "He was just an amazing person."

Kurth, 26, was killed along with five others when the Honda Accord he was driving crashed into a tree near 56th and Randolph streets in the early morning hours of Oct. 2.

Born in St. Louis, Kurth moved around the country while his mom was in the military. He eventually ended up in Kimball, where he went to high school.

His classmate Michael Ferguson remembers when Kurth transferred to the school in the Nebraska Panhandle in 2012, he didn't have any of the shyness of a new kid.

"He just fit in really well," Ferguson said. "He could talk to anyone."

But perhaps his most vivid memory is how "absolutely fantastic" Kurth was at the trombone.

He would often break out the beat drop from the song "Sail" by AWOLNATION, Ferguson remembers, and he even choreographed a drumline skit for a pep rally to send off the boys basketball team to state.

"He planned it all out. We turned all the lights out in the gym and John had this really cool idea of putting glowsticks on the drums," he said. "It was a brainchild of John's."

After graduation, he stayed in Nebraska and studied for a time at the University of Nebraska at Kearney before transferring to Western Nebraska Community College.

He earned his associate's degree in art, found a job with the railroad after an apprenticeship and moved to Lincoln.

Karr said her son was "absolutely hilarious" and would do "crazy, silly things" to make people laugh. He loved video games, especially "Summoners War."

He wasn't a big sports guy, his mom said, but he loved the St. Louis Cardinals.

Family was important to him, too. He would stay in touch with his mother, who lives in Michigan now, with texts and Snapchats.

"He sent me 'I love you' all the time, completely randomly," Karr said.

He always had a word of encouragement for his friends, too. Ferguson was his partner in weightlifting class and always made sure they got their work done.

"That was just the kind of guy he was," he said. "He was encouraging to everybody and always had a kind word to say. I never remember him saying anything bad about anyone."

It was a "shock" then when Ferguson heard that he had lost his friend.