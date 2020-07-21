Joe Starita: A chance meeting with a civil rights icon in a Mississipi Delta blues club

A door suddenly opened, sending a blinding shaft of sunlight hurtling into the darkness of the Ground Zero Blues Club, one of the few authentic juke joints still staking a claiming on American soil.
It was March 2014 and soon a line of blinking, eye-rubbing visitors came stumbling through the door. They were led by a short, stocky man whose head was buffed to a high gloss. He took them down a side aisle, stopping frequently to smile and shake hands and chit chat with a cook or a waitress or a cleaning lady, eventually getting his group to a row of tables just below the stage where Super Chikan was fingering his guitar, prepping to launch a withering blast of the blues.
That such a blues set was unfolding at Ground Zero seemed fitting. The club was in Clarksdale, an outpost of about 16,000 anchoring the northern end of the Mississippi Delta. About the size of Scottsbluff, this rural community was, at one time or another, home to Muddy Waters, John Lee Hooker, Howlin’ Wolf, Ike Turner and Sam Cooke. A co-owner of the legendary blues club, still with a private suite above the entrance, is himself a blues devotee, having grown up just down the road. And Morgan Freeman always gets a front-row seat.
That March, I was at the University of Mississippi, co-teaching a semester-long depth reporting class. It was spring break, so we had taken a dozen students to Clarksdale for a little R&R and also to continue work on our project: an examination, 50 years later, of the Voting Rights Act of 1964.
The Ole Miss students didn’t know much about the smiling, friendly back-slapper moving right past them. They didn’t know that when he was about their age, 23, he’d stood on a stage behind his revered mentor, who was staring out at 250,000 people, telling them about a dream he had. The college kids didn’t know that two years later, in 1965, this same man led a group of marchers across a bridge in Selma, Alabama, where white troopers with truncheons bloodied his face, crushed his skull, beat him to within an inch of his life. They didn’t know he’d long urged young people to get into “good trouble” — to peacefully protest, to demonstrate, to push hard to move the racial justice needle. And now, here he was, walking right past them, leading a congressional delegation on an extended Civil Rights Tour of the Deep South. First stop: Clarksdale — and the Ground Zero Blues Club.
* * *
Wait a minute! Is this really happening? Is that Virginia’s U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine flinging himself on stage, whipping out a harmonica, playing a furious blues lick right beside Super Chikan? No, wait — for real? Steny Hoyer, House majority whip, on his feet, bopping to the pounding sound. Come on — are you kidding? Now it’s Eleanor Holmes Norton, District of Columbia congressional rep, standing up, swaying to and fro. What? She’s got company? Yes — that’s John Dingell, longest-serving congressman in U.S. history, on his feet, moving to the beat. And then their leader suddenly jumps out of his chair, shaking a leg, shaking his hips, shaking his arms, dancing like it’s 1964.
Soon, there was a break. So I drifted over and struck up a conversation with the leader. He asked me what I did and I told him about a book I’d recently written, about a man who reminded me of him. He asked if I would send him a copy. I said I could do one better: I had one in my car. He said to meet him in the big tour bus parked outside and so I grabbed a copy, climbed aboard and gave it to him. He asked me to tell him the story of Standing Bear and so I did, the two of us talking inside an empty bus — the grandson of Italian immigrants who had hoped to find the American Dream in a Brooklyn candy store and the son of an Alabama sharecropper who believed the American Dream was a light that could be turned on inside everyone if they would only let it. Just the two of us alone in the Mississippi Delta, talking about a Ponca Indian chief who walked 500 miles in the dead of winter to bury his only son and unwittingly got caught in the crosshairs of a landmark civil rights case in Omaha.
Now it was late afternoon and the bus had to keep moving. Next stop: Ruleville, Mississippi, 40 miles away, gravesite of Fannie Lou Hamer, a powerful, passionate voice of the early civil rights movement who had famously said, “I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired.” She had been a close friend of the leader’s.
The students and I followed the bus to Ruleville and everyone got out and walked to the grave and there were prayers sent off into the chilly March air and the leader stood and stared at the grave for a long time and then he began to sing and pretty soon the delegation of U.S. senators and representatives joined in and their voices could be heard well out into the cotton fields spreading to the horizon.
This little light of mine — I’m gonna let it shine.
This little light of mine — I’m gonna let it shine.
Let it shine, let it shine, let it shine.
And then John Lewis turned around and led his colleagues back to the bus. He climbed slowly up the steps, his cheeks all shiny and wet, and then the doors closed and they headed for Selma.
Joe Starita is the author of several books on Native American history and culture and teaches at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Journalism and Mass Communications.
