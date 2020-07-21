Joe Starita: A chance meeting with a civil rights icon in a Mississipi Delta blues club

Soon, there was a break. So I drifted over and struck up a conversation with the leader. He asked me what I did and I told him about a book I’d recently written, about a man who reminded me of him. He asked if I would send him a copy. I said I could do one better: I had one in my car. He said to meet him in the big tour bus parked outside and so I grabbed a copy, climbed aboard and gave it to him. He asked me to tell him the story of Standing Bear and so I did, the two of us talking inside an empty bus — the grandson of Italian immigrants who had hoped to find the American Dream in a Brooklyn candy store and the son of an Alabama sharecropper who believed the American Dream was a light that could be turned on inside everyone if they would only let it. Just the two of us alone in the Mississippi Delta, talking about a Ponca Indian chief who walked 500 miles in the dead of winter to bury his only son and unwittingly got caught in the crosshairs of a landmark civil rights case in Omaha.