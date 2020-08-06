Joba Chamberlain's belongings, baseball history to be auctioned Saturday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A south Lincoln auction Saturday will sell 249 Joba Chamberlain baseball cards, Joba Chamberlain bobbleheads and Joba Chamberlain locker room nameplates — including one from the 2009 World Series-winning New York Yankees.

And all of it belonged, until earlier this year, to Joba Chamberlain.

As did the 21 pairs of new Adidas athletic shoes, nine baseball gloves, six TVs, 24-bun hot dog bun steamer, Jagermeister shot machine, kettlebells and cookware, poker chips and popcorn machines — and hundreds of other items filling the 4,000 square feet of his former home.

Through a trust, Chamberlain bought the house at 9101 S. 53rd St. for $1.15 million in 2014, when the Lincoln Northeast grad and former Husker pitcher was still a couple of seasons from the end of his 11-year major league career.

Pinnacle Bank filed a notice of default on the loan in October 2019, while Chamberlain still owed more than $900,000, according to county records. Pinnacle Bank took ownership of the two-bedroom, five-bathroom house in January and, the next month, went to court to force him to leave.

When he left, he left a full house.