JoAnne Young: Lincoln landmarks delineate life and work

I’m headed up North 27th Street on some big-box shopping trip and even before I hit that certain block, the one before the long overpass, it happens. Every time.

The memory flood.

I barely have to look as I pass it; if I did I wouldn’t see it anyway. It’s not there. Instead of the landmark I have held in my head for decades, there stands a Lincoln Water System building, long and white and blue.

No matter. What I conjure is the white house someone built on that land decades ago, and inside it a staircase that I had to step up on when I got a first kiss from a certain tall, young man. A long-gone landmark that would tie me to that staircase and that house and that block on North 27th even after it wasn't there.

Those touchpoints in our lives, in this town or another, burn themselves into our personal stories and remain. We tend to remember our lives in moments at a time, and they are tied closely to those sidewalks and streets, wood floors and grassy hills. The ground our feet touched in those memory moments.