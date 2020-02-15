Jim McKee: 14th and O in Lincoln has a long history

The southeast corner of 14th and O streets has changed about as much as any location in the entire history of the city of Lincoln, even though the three-story building that now sits there is well over 100 years old.

What would become Block 59 in Lincoln’s first plat in 1867 was just east, outside the village of Lancaster, which reached only to 14th Street. With the arrival of the Methodist Protestant Church’s female seminary came Luke Lavender, whose land radiated from his cabin at 14th and O to the southeast and included the four square blocks the Capital Commission ultimately acquired for the first state capitol.

A short time later Lavender moved to 18th and L streets and platted Lavender’s Addition on the original tract. By 1873 a large house had been built just east of the O Street intersection and was the home and office of Mrs. S. D. Coryelle, a physician. In 1904 the house/office, then noted as 1409 O St., was acquired and razed for the Folsom brothers who built the extant stone-columned building for their building and loan corporation. The corner lot, at 1401 O St., was still vacant as Lavender’s log cabin’s site south of the corner near the present alley.