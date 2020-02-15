Jim McKee: 14th and O in Lincoln has a long history

The southeast corner of 14th and O streets has changed about as much as any location in the entire history of the city of Lincoln, even though the three-story building that now sits there is well over 100 years old.
What would become Block 59 in Lincoln’s first plat in 1867 was just east, outside the village of Lancaster, which reached only to 14th Street. With the arrival of the Methodist Protestant Church’s female seminary came Luke Lavender, whose land radiated from his cabin at 14th and O to the southeast and included the four square blocks the Capital Commission ultimately acquired for the first state capitol.
A short time later Lavender moved to 18th and L streets and platted Lavender’s Addition on the original tract. By 1873 a large house had been built just east of the O Street intersection and was the home and office of Mrs. S. D. Coryelle, a physician. In 1904 the house/office, then noted as 1409 O St., was acquired and razed for the Folsom brothers who built the extant stone-columned building for their building and loan corporation. The corner lot, at 1401 O St., was still vacant as Lavender’s log cabin’s site south of the corner near the present alley.
Lincoln’s first illumination would have been provided by candles and kerosene lamps, but by 1872 producer gas was being manufactured from petroleum and later coal and circulated to customers through wooden pipes, literally logs with holes bored lengthwise.
In 1884 the Lincoln Traction Company built an electric generating plant at about 8th and K streets to provide direct current to operate its electric street railway’s trolley cars. Two years later there were three private power companies; Lincoln Gas Co., Lincoln Gas & Electric and the Lincoln Traction Company. The city council issued a franchise to Lincoln Traction enabling it to sell electricity to businesses and nearby homes in 1900.
At a point in the late 1890s Enoc Hovey and F. E. Hovey operated a feed and flour store they built at 1401 O St. while south of their business there were three small houses on 14th Street.
Around the beginning of the 20th century, the city began acquiring land along Antelope Creek to supplement the city’s old water well at about 6th and F streets.
Local voters also approved initiating a city-owned water and electric plant in April of 1904 to provide cheaper power than the private companies. The city council voted 8 to 5 to actually build the 29th and A Street or Mockett Plant in August of 1904. In 1906 when the structure was completed, though the electric generator was still not in service, the city passed an ordinance to regulate electric rates and add a 3% tax on the private companies’ revenues.
You have free articles remaining.
Known as the “dollar gas case,” the private concerns fought the city which pushed back by attempting to dissolve the private franchise agreement, a plan the mayor promptly vetoed. A lawsuit ensued and ultimately reached the U. S. Supreme Court, and in 1915 the city was finally able to put the A Street generators into operation.
With the city’s entrance to the supply of electricity they began extending power lines from the business district for street lighting and service to homes which forced Lincoln Traction Company to lower their rates.
The southeast corner of 14th and O housed Byer’s Grocery with Sandlovich Bros. Meat Market to the east and two dwellings to the south of the grocery. All of these properties were purchased and razed in 1910 while Lincoln architects John Corder and Alfred Woods were hired to design a three-story, masonry building for the site.
The new building was variously known as the Electric Building or the Chapin Building with Lincoln Gas & Electric occupying the street level. Entrance to the upper floors was at 116 S. 14th St. and housed power company offices as well as Olson Construction Co., a physician, a dentist and R. S. Moore Manufacturing Co. Lincoln Traction Company was meantime constructing the Terminal Building at 10th and O streets in 1916.
Lincoln Gas & Electric Co. was purchased by Lincoln Public Service Co., an Iowa-based corporation, which also bought the electric generation branch of the Lincoln Traction Company in 1926. The following year Lincoln Public Service Co. became Iowa-Nebraska Light & Power.
By 1930 statewide Nebraska Public Power was producing more electricity than it could sell which led to the creation of Consumers Public Power District in 1939 merely as a means to sell their excess capacity. In 1941 Consumers purchased Lincoln’s Iowa-Nebraska Public Power which led to a period when some Lincoln neighborhoods had two separate suppliers of electricity.
It also saw an advertisement appear for Consumers Public Power “in the Electric Building” calling themselves “your own statewide electric system” with no stockholders or dividends and noting they were Lancaster County’s largest taxpayer. In 1965 Consumers Public Power was taken over by the city becoming today’s Lincoln Electric System.
The 14th and O building has had a number of tenants subsequent to the formation of LES, ranging from a McDonald’s restaurant to bars but the building itself has aged well and is still a commanding presence on the intersection.
Lincoln's earliest days in the 1800s
Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him in care of the Journal Star or at jim@leebooksellers.com.