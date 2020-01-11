Jim McKee: Strauss Brothers built city of Lincoln

Over the decades several Lincoln homebuilders have each built thousands of houses and apartments. One of the largest moved from being involved in dairy farming to becoming a local pioneer in prefabricated construction, establishing seven major subdivisions and housing for over 10,000 inhabitants.
Twin brothers James A. and John Strauss were born in Illinois, moved to a dairy farm east of Lincoln, graduated from University Place, Nebraska’s Jackson High School and the University of Nebraska. In the late 1930s Jim and John began working as carpenters for Jim’s father-in-law, then established their own business. At the end of World War II, the pair worked on housing and defense contracts but also built structures for the state of Nebraska on the fairgrounds.
After a venture which involved combining three 1930s-era frame grain bins into single-family houses, they bought “tax sale lands near Havelock” just north of Adams Street and began constructing single-family houses, primarily designed by Lincoln architects George and John Unthank and established Strauss Brothers Construction Co. As the business grew, they were joined by brothers Albert and Robert Strauss and licensed electrician cousin Ivan Ingwerson and built a combination office, shop and lumberyard at 3815 Touzalin in Havelock.
In the early 1950s Strauss Brothers bought most of the southwest quarter of the Taylor section, roughly bounded by L, A, 65th streets and South Cotner Boulevard, where they planned to erect 600 houses. In the 1950s they also established a general construction philosophy which included a number of Unthank brothers plans designed specifically so that they could be modified and adapted to a large number of varying plans which then allowed neighborhoods to be developed which would appear to have no two homes of the same design.
Adding curved streets to the mix avoided cookie cutter, tract-appearing, neighborhoods. By buying larger parcels of land then doing all streets and improvements at one point in time, they could concentrate construction and keep key people in one area. By purchasing materials in volume and maximizing the use of power tools, costs were further curtailed. Another primary area of efficiency came through prefabricating components in their “factory” allowing construction to continue with less interruption from weather.
In 1958 the Strauss Brothers Company built a series of 350 mid-century modern homes in Omaha on the Mapleview Plat, purchased from William B. Hargleroad. The homes were designed by Lincoln architect Sid Campbell and featured three or four bedrooms, 1,000 square feet of living space and up with attached garages.
Early Eastridge projections called for a neighborhood swimming pool, a church and a possible shopping center. In 1952-53 Eastridge Presbyterian Church, which was then meeting at Holmes Elementary School, was offered two pieces of land, one on the east side of 56th Street, the other on the north side of A Street at about 60th Street. 56th Street was a dirt lane at that time which Piedmont property owners on its west side were trying to have vacated in order to reduce the dust problem in their backyards. There were no street connections from Eastridge to A Street and the church felt 60th Street was too far east. Ultimately the present site between Eastridge Drive and the soon-to-be-paved 56th Street was chosen and transferred to the church for $1.
By 1966 Eastridge was virtually completed with 413 of the total 426 houses built by the Strauss brothers’ company. Trendwood Addition, bounded by A, 84th, Van Dorn and 70th Streets and the seven-building Trendridge Garden Apartments on the west side of North Cotner Boulevard followed.
Jim Strauss and Sid Campbell toured Europe, examining the “community living concept.” On their return a tract of land southeast of 70th and South streets was purchased and named Wellington Greens. The concept utilized a system of courts which featured British-inspired buildings, enclosed gardens and a 9-hole golf course designed by Hillcrest Country Club Pro Bunny Richards. Wellington Greens’ 277 units were sold after completion to Style Mark Corporation, owned by Ivan Ingwerson, in 1972 as a disagreement with the city of Lincoln, coupled with a local building recession and higher home loan rates, caused Strauss Brothers Company to relocate to Colorado.
After a peak of constructing 350 houses with 400 employees in one year, Strauss Brothers Company was said to have built over 3,500 homes in Lincoln which, with apartments and other buildings, had a value in excess of $80 million. Entire neighborhoods designated as Strauss Brothers developments included: Northeast Heights, Cotner Terrace, Eastridge, Eastborough, Meadowland, Trendwood and Wellington Heights. Among their claims to fame were being the first Lincoln homebuilder to use prefabricated materials, the first townhouse developer and builder of the first multi-building apartment complex.
