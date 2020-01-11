Jim McKee: Strauss Brothers built city of Lincoln

Over the decades several Lincoln homebuilders have each built thousands of houses and apartments. One of the largest moved from being involved in dairy farming to becoming a local pioneer in prefabricated construction, establishing seven major subdivisions and housing for over 10,000 inhabitants.

Twin brothers James A. and John Strauss were born in Illinois, moved to a dairy farm east of Lincoln, graduated from University Place, Nebraska’s Jackson High School and the University of Nebraska. In the late 1930s Jim and John began working as carpenters for Jim’s father-in-law, then established their own business. At the end of World War II, the pair worked on housing and defense contracts but also built structures for the state of Nebraska on the fairgrounds.

After a venture which involved combining three 1930s-era frame grain bins into single-family houses, they bought “tax sale lands near Havelock” just north of Adams Street and began constructing single-family houses, primarily designed by Lincoln architects George and John Unthank and established Strauss Brothers Construction Co. As the business grew, they were joined by brothers Albert and Robert Strauss and licensed electrician cousin Ivan Ingwerson and built a combination office, shop and lumberyard at 3815 Touzalin in Havelock.