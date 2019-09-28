Street names, though originally unimaginatively assigned from lists of presidents and trees or numbered and lettered as in Lincoln’s case, become more interesting or puzzling as they are assigned and usually not explained by developers.
As adjacent communities are absorbed, original names are often assumed as continuations, but some are retained as unexplainable ghosts. When Havelock was annexed, Touzalin Avenue was the only street name survivor, but when Normal Heights became part of Lincoln a number of east/west streets survived causing one to pause at the original names including Lillibridge, Saylor, Roose and Franklin while others like Mary’s simply disappeared without a trace.
Franklin Roose was born in 1855, attended Illinois Wesleyan University, taught at Chaddock College, graduated from Gem City Business College and headed the commercial department at McKendree College before heading to Brazil where he taught at a local college and worked in the U. S. Consul’s office. In 1884 Roose moved to Lincoln where he founded the Lincoln Business College in the Academy of Music Building at 1040 O Street.
Less than a year later he took David Lillibridge into the school as a partner and with him co-wrote Modern Book-Keeping. After receiving an A.M. degree at Iowa Wesleyan, he returned to Lincoln where he was named principal of the Commercial Department at Nebraska Wesleyan in 1888. Two years later, with 12 years of teaching experience, he began planning to establish a normal school southeast of Lincoln.
In 1891 J. F. Saylor, whose normal college at Shenandoah, Iowa, was destroyed by fire, joined Roose in obtaining a tract of about 35 acres north of College View. To aid in the establishment of the institution E. R. Sizer and John McClay platted the village of Normal Heights on a 350-acre tract much of which had been donated by local landowners.
Sizer and McClay also agreed to construct the main stone and brick building expending $100,000 and to maintain it for a minimum of 10 years. Roose became the first president of the vast Lincoln Normal School at what today would be about 54th and South streets and built an extant house on South 52nd Street.
David Lillibridge, who was born in 1839 in Connecticut, became a teacher in 1858, served with the 11th Rhode Island Infantry in the Civil War and, after mustering out, graduated from a New York City college with honors. He then joined in the establishment of Bryant, Stratton & Lillibridge, a “department or specialty education” school. Moving to Lincoln in 1884, he joined Roose in the Lincoln Business College, which they advertised as teaching penmanship, shorthand and typing and “the largest in the west.” Lillibridge was also elected president of the National Union of Business Colleges, an association of normal and business schools.
Although the school was seemingly successful, its finances were being questioned. In constructing the college itself Sizer and McClay had been forced to spend $140,000, well above the estimated $100,000. Roose sued Sizer and McClay wining a $5,000 settlement while J. F. Saylor became the school’s second president.
Saylor formed a partnership with Nelson P. Givens of Denver who had been one of the founders of Drake University in Des Moines and was prominent in the founding of Denver University. It was this partnership which then bought Lincoln Normal College from Sizer and McClay in May of 1893. Saylor and Givens however did not buy the uncompleted dormitory in the package but agreed to finish it, lease it back to the school for a total of $40,000 over a specified term and pick up the remainder of the 10-year maintenance agreement. The school, then with 250 students enrolled and a 27-person faculty, seemed to be in good financial condition.
Francis E. Newton, who lived in Lincoln at 11th and G streets, platted the Normal Heights Addition west of the original city which added a tract running generally from South to Van Dorn streets from 40th to 48th streets.
Sadly, at 2 a.m. on Dec. 1, 1898 the main school building caught fire and by morning was declared a total loss. After sitting empty, the dormitory, ancillary buildings and about 25 acres of the campus were purchased by Dr. Benjamin Franklin Bailey, who established Green Gables Sanitarium/Hospital on the site.
The city of Normal was annexed to Lincoln in 1919. Today the only evidence of the college is a small group of caved stones from the building’s entrance, now resurrected near the picnic shelter in Roberts Park. All of Normal Heights business buildings are gone while about a dozen faculty, administration and first-generation houses are extant and scattered through the old village.
The street names, now attached only to memories, remain. Saylor Street was named for J. F. Saylor, owner and second president of Lincoln Normal University. Roose and Franklin were named for Nebraska Wesleyan professor and first president of the normal school Franklin Roose. Normal Boulevard was, of course, the street which connected Normal Heights to Lincoln. Mary’s Street, named for F. E. Newton’s daughter, never developed. Newton Street honored F. E. Newton, who platted Normal Heights Addition west of the original village. Lillibridge, which runs parallel to Roose, is named for Roose’s partner both at the normal school and Lincoln Business College. Although it would seem logical to attach Myrtle Street to F. E. Newton so far, no connection can be found.