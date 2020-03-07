Jim McKee: Lincoln park still bears Roberts name

About 1871-73 Roberts partnered with John Bostater, an architect and contractor with offices at No. 6 O Street, which was on the south side of O Street between Ninth and 10th and lived on the south side of G Street between 13th and 14th streets.

During that period, he became the principal architect for the first Lincoln High School building on the block bordered by 15th, 16th, M and N streets, today’s abandoned Pershing Municipal Auditorium. At about the same time it was discovered that the original University Hall had been built over basement/foundation stone of extremely poor quality and virtually no cement/concrete course.

Roberts was one of the architects hired to replace the foundations and at one point even reported to the site in the middle of the night as the building nearly collapsed.

In 1871 Roberts purchased a quarter section of land east of Lincoln from the Burlington & Missouri River Railroad for $2,800 at what would be the southeast corner of 56th and South streets. In 1874 the Roberts family moved to the farmland, dug a 42-foot well and built a small four-room frame house at approximately 58th and Sumner. Two years later, though he did not live within Lincoln’s city limits, he became the Lincoln city engineer.

