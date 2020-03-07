Jim McKee: Lincoln park still bears Roberts name

Can there be a link between the first Lincoln High School building on the block now occupied by the empty Pershing Auditorium, Lincoln Normal College, a Lincoln cheese factory and a city park? Only if you throw in a probable buffalo wallow.
Artemus (Artemas) Roberts was born in Richmond, Indiana, in the then “old Northwest Territory” in 1841. After completing a four-year course in architecture and engineering in only three years, he worked for his brother Thomas, a contractor, in Indiana but moved to Chicago two years later where he worked for an architect.
Learning of better opportunities in the three-year-old state of Nebraska’s new capital city, he headed west by railroad, crossed the unbridged Missouri River in a rowboat, boarded a stagecoach and ultimately walked into Lincoln.
In Lincoln, Roberts first lived on M Street between 15th and 16th streets, literally in the country east of the city near Luke Lavender’s cabin. Lavender’s land stretched from 14th and O streets to the southeast and was partially covered with a crop of corn which gave Roberts his first job as a field hand. A short time later he was hired by Governor Butler to make furniture for the just-completed Capitol, but when he found he wouldn’t be paid until the Legislature met and approved his bill, he partnered with his brother-in-law James Bellongee, perhaps as a carpenter.
About 1871-73 Roberts partnered with John Bostater, an architect and contractor with offices at No. 6 O Street, which was on the south side of O Street between Ninth and 10th and lived on the south side of G Street between 13th and 14th streets.
During that period, he became the principal architect for the first Lincoln High School building on the block bordered by 15th, 16th, M and N streets, today’s abandoned Pershing Municipal Auditorium. At about the same time it was discovered that the original University Hall had been built over basement/foundation stone of extremely poor quality and virtually no cement/concrete course.
Roberts was one of the architects hired to replace the foundations and at one point even reported to the site in the middle of the night as the building nearly collapsed.
In 1871 Roberts purchased a quarter section of land east of Lincoln from the Burlington & Missouri River Railroad for $2,800 at what would be the southeast corner of 56th and South streets. In 1874 the Roberts family moved to the farmland, dug a 42-foot well and built a small four-room frame house at approximately 58th and Sumner. Two years later, though he did not live within Lincoln’s city limits, he became the Lincoln city engineer.
In 1881 several milk cows comprised part of the farm operation and a new Italianate frame house was built, facing west, as shown above with a red cedar windbreak to its north. Within a year he noted the cows numbered 70, and he had planted a large number of fruit trees. By the end of the decade he had partnered with Lincoln architect Alfred Woods and designed several houses, including the elaborate home of Lincoln attorney and Mayor A. J. Sawyer at 840 S. 17th St., now the site of First Presbyterian Church.
As Lincoln Normal University and the village of Normal formed, Roberts donated land to the project then became the architect for the vast, stone, five-story, main building at about 55th and South streets, today the site of Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital. As the college developed, Artemus’ son James Russell Roberts became one of its graduates while the village of Normal grew, and in 1902 Artemus Roberts designed William Jennings Bryan’s extant Fairview at 49th and Sumner.
At the turn of the century Artemus also began wintering in Florida leaving the management of the farm to his sons. Son James Roberts purchased 50 acres of land east of 56th and South streets in about 1903, 40 acres of which was sold to the Faulkner brothers, who built a large barn and established a riding academy. The barn became the Hayloft Theatre with the building still owned by the Faulkner family. The other 10 acres became the first home of Roberts Dairy. One of the buildings became the dairy’s cheese and fruit drink facility, later a YMCA branch, then a fraternal meeting hall before being razed.
In 1910 Artemus’ youngest son Barton acquired land on the south side of South Street, east of 60th Street and built a home on the tract’s highest point, which is today the site of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. Another son, Charles Whitson Roberts, established Roberts Construction Company in 1915.
Roberts Dairy was ultimately sold, but the name only disappeared from milk cartons produced by Hiland Dairy a few years ago. A number of Artemus Roberts’ architectural designs still exist, but the name is still most prominent on the 16-acre tract on the southeast corner of 56th and A, once noted as a buffalo wallow, which was given to the city of Lincoln in 1933 as Roberts Park.
Near the park’s shelter house are two large carved stones from the front entry of Lincoln Normal University, which burned in 1899 and, according to some reports, portions of the red cedar shelter belt may still exist from the Sumner Street house which burned in 1916.
