This one ran on Sept. 15, 2013.

A great deal of confusion surrounds Julesburg, literally located on the Nebraska-Colorado state line. Its early history relates more to Nebraska, though it truly is in Colorado and has absolutely no connection to “Old Jules” Sandoz.

A 1932 Kansas State Historical Society Quarterly article tells that Lt. Kidder [was] sent from Fort Sedgwick, Nebraska, with dispatches for Custer. John Reeves, a judge for the District of Nebraska wrote that his “jurisdiction extended from Julesburg, Nebraska to South Platte City, Wyoming Territory,” and there even is an official Nebraska State Historical Society historical marker for Julesburg.

In 1859, Jules Benoit (Bené, Beni or Reni) established a road ranch and unofficial post office called Julesburg in a dugout or cave a half-mile south of the South Platte River at the point where the main trail divided, one fork going northwest to Fort Laramie and California, the other to Denver.

With the coming of the Pony Express in 1860 the site was moved to a point about two miles east of Ovid, Colo., on the south side of the Platte River, where it merged with Lodgepole Creek. It was here that the Pony Express turned, heading straight north. Because of its location, it was known as Elbow Station as well as Julesburg and sometimes confused with nearby Fronz Station. It was here that Benoit, who was in charge of the station, hired W.F. Cody as the youngest rider on the Pony Express circuit.

The story now picks up a number of wildly different variants. Perhaps the most reliable, though totally unproven, tells that mail and other items began going missing at the station. Alexander Majors, one of the owners of the Pony Express and Russell, Majors and Waddell, dispatched his division superintendent and well-known ruffian Jack Slade to investigate. Already known as adversaries, Benoit intercepted Slade, shot him several times with a shotgun and left him for dead. Slade however escaped and had seven of 12 pellets removed. Obviously irked, Slade returned to Julesburg, where he had ordered Benoit arrested and shackled. Not one to dismiss an opportunity or forgive a grudge, Slade shot and killed and, by some unreliable accounts, cut off his ears to be used as watch fobs.

Less than a mile from the Pony Express Station, a bit farther down the trail Capt. Nicholas O’Brien then established U.S. Army Camp Rankin to protect the trails at the river’s junction with Lodgepole Creek in 1864. Within months, the name was changed to Fort Sedgwick and, as a village grew up around it, it became the new Julesburg. The 240-by-360-foot fort was built of 10-by-14-by-4-inch adobe bricks with an 8-foot tall stockade. The village, best-known for its violence and vice, at its peak had fewer than a dozen buildings, the most prominent being a 24-hour billiard saloon that dispensed “the vilest liquor at ‘two bits’ a glass.”

Fort Sedgwick’s unfortunate site made it totally vulnerable, and on Jan. 6, 1865, 500 Cheyenne and Sioux attacked, ultimately destroying both the fort and Julesburg.

The next incarnation of Julesburg came with the announced route of the Union Pacific’s cutoff to Denver. This, the fourth and current Julesburg, was located northeast of Fort Sedgwick/Julesburg and almost directly north of the original “cave.” First platted as Denver Junction in 1884, the village was incorporated as Julesburg in 1886. The fourth settlement named for Jules Benoit has its northern city limits located a scant quarter mile from the south border of Nebraska.

There are nearly as many variations of the stories of Jules Benoit and Julesburg as there are for Buffalo Bill Cody, leaving even the most curious confused and choosing their own version.