This column ran on Aug. 4, 2013.

Jacob V. Wolfe, a prominent Populist and Democrat, was born in 1833 in Indiana. Serving as a teacher, school principal, college president, attorney, member of the Indiana legislature and two-term county treasurer, Wolfe visited Lincoln, almost by chance, then bought 160 acres of land in Grant Precinct of Lancaster County in 1872.

Son Harry Kirk Wolfe, the first of nine children, was born Nov. 10, 1858, in Bloomington, Ind. Along with his parents and siblings, Harry lived three years in Lincoln so that he and Jacob’s other children could obtain a good education. In 1876, at the age of 17, Harry entered the fledgling University of Nebraska, living at 23rd and R streets, and graduated in June 1880 in a class of eight. After teaching briefly at Park School in Lincoln and District 39 in Lancaster County, he “took charge of Ponca High School in Dixon County, Nebraska.” Then in September 1887 became principal in Edgar. During these Nebraska appointments, Wolfe also was carefully collecting data on student vocabularies.

In 1883, the opportunity to study in Germany arose, allowing Wolfe to spend a year at Berlin University. He followed that with two years in Leipzig, where he studied with Hermann Ebbinghaus and Wilhelm Wundt, known as the father (founder) of experimental psychology. In March 1886 Wolfe received his doctorate and returned to Nebraska in search of a professorship. After a year without success, Wolfe accepted the position of principal in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

In 1889, Wolfe was able to bring his new wife, Katherine, a medical doctor, back to Lincoln where he had been hired to teach psychology in the philosophy department of the University of Nebraska. In his first year, Wolfe, using his German educational background, established a psychology laboratory, which has been noted as the sixth such lab in the United States and the first created for undergraduate students. When Wolfe became a full professor in 1891, one of his first actions was to approach the Board of Regents with the request that it create a separate School of Psychology, though no action was forthcoming.

Unfortunately, 1895 saw the arrival of George MacLean as chancellor. Although first in a positive frame about MacLean, Wolfe almost at once was chastised for bringing the question of evolution into his classes. Then in 1897, with no warning, Wolfe learned from the impolitic MacLean that he was about to be dismissed. Wolfe was told that the determination was from the regents, but it was totally unclear whether the action was brought about by the evolution question, Wolfe’s opposition to bringing Phi Beta Kappa to the campus, because of his Populist father’s election to a state office or because of his supposed meddling in other departments, particularly chemistry. Despite the press siding with him and a considerable student outcry, the regents would not budge, and though he thought he would prevail, Wolfe ultimately resigned.

After another year of unemployment, Wolfe accepted a three-year contract as principal in the South Omaha Public Schools, then moved to Normal, Nebraska’s school at what today would be 53rd and South streets in Lincoln. A year later, after one year at the University of Montana, Nebraska’s new chancellor, E. Benjamin Andrews, invited Wolfe back to the University of Nebraska and the family moved to 1727 J St.

When the anti-German sentiment surrounding World War I pushed the State Council of Defense to root out supposed unpatriotic university professors, Wolfe was in their sights. Although not a primary identified offender, Wolfe and about a dozen others were questioned and almost badgered by the regents sitting as a board about their support for the U.S. war effort and a possible lack of appropriate donations and insufficiently open pro-American stands. Wolfe was exonerated but battered by the experience.

The Wolfe family left for a vacation visit to Wolfe’s brother in Wyoming in July 1918 and on the 30th, while helping in his brother’s fields, Harry Wolfe died of a heart attack, which many felt was exacerbated by the regents’ virtual attacks.

Harry Kirk Wolfe wrote 55 scholarly articles, primarily on child psychology, pioneered the study of psychology in the United States, was one of the charter members of the American Psychology Association, and history saw three of Wolfe’s students elected president of the A.P.A. Sadly, he wrote no books, and the University of Nebraska waited until 1941, almost exactly 50 years after his request, to create the separate School of Psychology.

Truly his fame was founded in his students.