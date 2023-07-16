(For the next several weeks, columnist Jim McKee will be contributing new columns on alternating weeks. On other weeks, the Journal Star will publish some of McKee's past columns. This one ran on Sept. 29, 2013.)

Evelyn Genevieve “Sharpie” Sharp attended high school in Ord and though her entire career as a pilot lasted less than a decade, she became one of the most famous aviators in the state and was well-known over the entire country.

Although Mrs. Jack Atkinson or Harriet Long Stotts probably were the first female pilots in Nebraska, Sharpie was one of the earliest female pilots in Nebraska and the entire country.

Lois Genevieve Crounse was born Oct. 1, 1919, in Melstone, Mont., but two months later her then-unmarried mother gave her up for adoption to John E. and Mary Sharp of Kinsey, Mont., who then changed her name to Evelyn Genevieve Sharp. It was not until Evelyn was nearly an adult that she was told that the woman she knew as Aunt Elsie was indeed her biological mother.

Evelyn’s interest in flying began as a child and when her mother realized the fascination, she gave her a copy of Amelia Earhart’s biography.

Evelyn’s father seemed always to have two or three different businesses in operation, but after his primary interest burned to the ground, the family moved to Hastings. In 1924, Sharp acquired a ranch homestead under the expansion of acreage allowed by the Kinkaid Act, and the family moved north but still in Nebraska. With the Great Depression, the Sharps sold the farm and moved into Ord, where John started a restaurant and operated a rooming/boarding house.

One of the Sharp’s boarders was Jack Jeffords, who was a barnstorming pilot and Certified Flight Instructor in Ord and Broken Bow. In 1934 or 1935, Jeffords gave Evelyn a ride, and she was hooked. When Jeffords fell behind in his rent he agreed to give Evelyn flying lessons in partial payment. The first lesson was Feb. 4, 1935, when Evelyn was only 16, but she managed to solo only a few days later on March 4 in an Aeronca C-3 though some records show the solo was not until 1936, a more probable scenario.

While still in her senior year of high school, Evelyn received her private pilot’s license and became one of the five charter members of the Nebraska 99, whose members were all female aviators. Evelyn graduated from Ord High School in 1937, where she was in the school band, taught swimming and received the title “best girl athlete.”

At 18 Evelyn earned her commercial license, which enabled her to take passengers; her mother was first in line. Although she wanted to continue lessons, Jeffords moved away, leaving her without a teacher or an airplane. John Sharp began lobbying his fellow Ord businessmen and with the help of Glen Auble, $600 was raised as a down payment on a Taylor Cub, with the promise of repayment from proceeds of taking people for rides and generally aiding the community as needed. The plane was picked up in Omaha in August and flown back to Ord by Evelyn, with her father as passenger. When the Grand Island airport opened in 1937, Evelyn was the pilot of the first plane to land.

In 1938, Evelyn headed to Lincoln to attend the Lincoln Airplane & Flying School in order to get her Transport License. She may have flown from other fields as well, but primarily she was said to have used the field that ran north and south from Van Dorn to Calvert streets, roughly along what is now 19th Street.

In 1938, Evelyn earned commercial license No. 34711, becoming “the world’s youngest commercial pilot” and obtained a Curtis Robin OX-5 airplane that originally was owned by the infamous “Wrong Way” Corrigan. In May of that year, Evelyn flew the first airmail into Ord and became the first female airmail pilot in the United States.

As part of the Civilian Pilot Training Program, Evelyn began teaching flying in Spearfish, S.D., and later at Bakersfield, Calif. As one of only 10 female pilot instructors, she taught more than 350 men to fly in just more than a year.

When General H. “Hap” Arnold formed the WAFS or Women’s Auxiliary Ferrying Squadron, Sharpie was assigned as the 17th member of the 2nd Flying Group at the New Castle Army Air Base in Wilmington, Del., in October of 1942. The WAFS were charged with flying planes from their manufacturer or rebuilder, mostly on the West Coast, to shipping points, mostly on the East Coast but never to combat zones. The WAFS were merged into the WASPs in 1943.

On April 3, 1944, Squadron Commander Sharp, one of the most experienced women pilots in the country had, had only three flights remaining to achieve the highest rating level available to women. She took off in a Lockheed twin engine P-38 from New Cumberland, Pa., on a delivery flight to California. Almost at once black smoke erupted from one of the engines that failed, causing a forced crash landing that killed Sharpie instantly.

Evelyn “Sharpie” Sharp was buried at Ord Cemetery, not far from the Ord Airport, now named Sharp Field on Nebraska 11, now renamed Evelyn Sharp Road. Every June the community remembers its most famous daughter as Evelyn Sharp Days and who, in 1992, was inducted into the Nebraska Aviation Hall of Fame.

