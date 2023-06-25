After a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, thousands of Jehovah's Witnesses will return to Lincoln this year for an in-person convention at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The event, which is expected to be attended by about 5,200 people, will run June 30 through July 2 with "Exercise Patience" as this year's theme, according to a news release from the organization.
After more than 100 years of in-person, public events in stadiums, arenas, convention centers and theaters, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted that tradition and forced Jehovah's Witnesses to transition to virtual programing.
But according to Joshua Fischer, a local spokesperson, it wasn't quite the same.
Workers put up a stage and fill a baptismal pool in 2016 in preparation for a Jehovah's Witnesses regional convention at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Journal Star file photo
"The virtual conventions were fantastic in convenience and content, yet nothing can compare to being together in person," Fischer said. "With the resumption of large gatherings this year, we bring back the joy of fellowship together."
This year's convention will feature six sessions that will explore the quality of patience. On Saturday morning, a live baptism will be performed, and a two-part, prerecorded drama will be featured on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.
As part of this year's convention series, Jehovah's Witnesses will hold 6,000 events worldwide. In the U.S., 708 conventions in 144 cities from May through September are being organized.
Attendees are expected from portions of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and South Dakota.
All sessions are open to the public and attendance is free.
For more information and a schedule of the 2023 "Exercise Patience" convention, visit
jw.org/en/jehovahs-witnesses/conventions.
