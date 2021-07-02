Jehovah’s Witnesses not coming to Lincoln again this year

For the second year in a row, Lincoln will miss out on a major religious convention.

The Jehovah’s Witnesses are holding a virtual global convention again this year because of COVID-19 rather than holding an in-person gathering in Lincoln.

Until last year, the religious community had gathered annually in Lincoln for more than 30 years, most recently at Pinnacle Bank Arena, bringing thousands of their faithful to the city each summer for a convention.

This year’s online event will be streamed over six weekends during July and August.

