Jehovah’s Witnesses not coming to Lincoln again this year
editor's pick

  • Updated
Jehovah's Witnesses

Workers put up a stage and fill a baptismal pool in 2016 in preparation for a Jehovah's Witnesses regional convention at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 Journal Star file photo

For the second year in a row, Lincoln will miss out on a major religious convention.

The Jehovah’s Witnesses are holding a virtual global convention again this year because of COVID-19 rather than holding an in-person gathering in Lincoln.

Until last year, the religious community had gathered annually in Lincoln for more than 30 years, most recently at Pinnacle Bank Arena, bringing thousands of their faithful to the city each summer for a convention.

This year’s online event will be streamed over six weekends during July and August.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

